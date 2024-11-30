Submit button not working in J S radio button quiz

JavaScript
1

Hi,
I have this javascript script (below) and the submit button doesn’t give the results of the test. The reset button seems to be working correctly. I’m wondering if the some of the coding might be deprecated. Would you have any idea of the the solution? Thanks

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">

   <title>Clases particulares de ingl&eacute;s </title>
   <link rel="shortcut icon" 
href="http://www.profesornativo.com/favicon.ico?v=2" >
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, 
initial-scale=1.0" >
        <meta name="robots" content="index, follow">
   <meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="author" content="" >

<meta name="keywords" content="">

    <style>
      ol li {
	background-image: none;
        padding:10px;
      }
    </style>
   <link rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' href='nativo.css' >
 <script type="text/javascript" 
src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.9.1.js"></script>
  </head>

  <body>
    <div id="pagewrap">
      <div id="container">
        <div id="content">
                          <h4>Select the correct  sentence.  </h4>
          <div class="information">
           <form method="post" autocomplete="off">
        <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong> 1:</strong><br> </td><td>     

        <label> <input type="radio" name="one" value="a"> Do you seen 
the 
match yesterday?</label>   <br>
        <label> <input type="radio" name="one" value="b"> Did you saw 
the match yesterday?</label> <br>
        <label> <input type="radio" name="one" value="c"> Did you see 
the match yesterday?  </label> </td> </tr> </table>
              
      </div>

      <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong> 2:</strong><br> </td><td>     

        <label><input type="radio" name="two" value="a">  Where you 
lived when you were a child?</label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="two" value="b" > Where did you 
live when you were a child? </label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="two" value="c">  Where you did 
live when you were a child? </label> </td> </tr> </table>
        
      </div>
      
      <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong>3:</strong><br> </td><td>     

        <label><input type="radio" name="three" value="a">  I don't live 
in Barcelona now.  </label>   <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="three" value="b">  I doesn't 
live in Barcelona now. </label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="three" value="c"> I no live in 
Barcelona now.  </label> </td> </tr> </table>
        
      </div>
      
      <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong> 4:</strong><br> </td><td>     
                                                          
        <label><input type="radio" name="four" value="a">  He don't want  
to buy a new smartphone.</label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="four" value="b"> He doesn't 
want buy a new smartphone.</label>       <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="four" value="c"> He doesn't 
want to buy a new smartphone. </label>  </td> </tr> </table>
         <div class="question">                                                                               
      </div>
      </div>
      
      <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong> 5:</strong><br> </td><td>      

        <label><input type="radio" name="five" value="a"> We don't like 
football. </label> <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="five" value="b"> We not like 
football.</label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="five" value="c"> We like not 
football.</label>  </tr> </table>
 
      </div>
      
      <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong> 6:</strong><br> </td><td>       

        <label><input type="radio" name="six" value="a"> She don't work 
here now.  </label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="six" value="b"> She doesn't 
work here now. </label> <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="six" value="c">  She not work 
here now.</label> </td> </tr> </table>
    
      </div>
       <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong> 7:</strong><br> </td><td>      

        <label><input type="radio" name="seven" value="a"> Do your 
sister work in a bank?   </label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="seven" value="b"> Your sister 
does work in a bank?She doesn't work here now. </label> <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="seven" value="c"> Does your 
sister work in a bank?</label> </td> </tr> </table>
      
      </div>
       <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong> 8:</strong><br> </td><td>     

        <label><input type="radio" name="eight" value="a"> What do your 
brother do?  </label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="eight" value="b">  What your 
brother does? </label> <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="eight" value="c">  What does 
your brother do?</label> </td> </tr> </table>
             
      </div>
       <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong> 9:</strong><br> </td><td>      

        <label><input type="radio" name="nine" value="a"> What kind of 
music they do like?   </label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="nine" value="b">  What kind of 
music does they like?</label> <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="nine" value="c">  What kind of 
music do they like?</label> </td> </tr> </table>
          
      </div>
      <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do">
        <strong> 10:</strong><br> </td><td>
      
        <label><input type="radio" name="ten" value="a"> When did she  
decide to emigrate? </label>  <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="ten" value="b"> When she 
decided to emigrate? </label> <br>
        <label><input type="radio" name="ten" value="c">  When she did 
decide to emigrate? </label> </td> </tr> </table>
       
      </div>

               <div id="score"></div>    
            <div class="buttons">         
             <input type="submit" id="submit" value="Submit">
              <input type="reset" class="reset" id="reset" name="reset" 
value="Reset">  
                   </div>                                   
    </form>  
                </div> 
                </div>
                </div>
                </div>

 
    <script>
     /*global $:false */
  function clearAnswerImages(){
        $("img").remove();
}

       function mark(el, status){
        var images = {
          correct: "http://www.profesornativo.com/tick.jpg",
          incorrect: "http://www.profesornativo.com/x.jpg",
          unanswered: "http://www.profesornativo.com/q.jpg",
        }, 
        img = new Image();
        img.src = images[status];
        img.className = status;
        el.append(img);
      }

      function displayScore(){
        var numQuestions = $(".question").length,
            questionsCorrect = $("img.correct").length;

     $("#score").html("You got " + questionsCorrect + " out of " + 
numQuestions);
      }

      $("form").on("submit", function(e){
        e.preventDefault();
        clearAnswerImages(); 

       var $questions = $(".question");
        $questions.each(function(){
          var answer = $(this).find("input:checked"),
              key = answer.attr("name"),
              val = answer.attr("value");

          if(answer.length === 0){ 
            mark($(this).find("p"), "unanswered");
          } else if (answers[key] !== val){
            mark(answer.parent(), "incorrect");   // I  changed this 
line
          } else {
            mark(answer.parent(), "correct");
          } 
        });

        displayScore();
      });

     $("input[type=reset]").on("click", function(){
  $("input:checked").prop("checked", false);
  $('#score').empty(); //I inserted this line      
  clearAnswerImages(); 
});

       var answers = { 
        "one": "c",
        "two": "b", 
        "three": "a",
        "four": "c",
        "five": "a",
        "six": "b",
        "seven": "c",
        "eight": "c",
        "nine": "c",
        "ten": "a",
                                                
      }; 
    </script>
  </body>
</html>