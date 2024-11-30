Submit button not working in J S radio button quiz

Hi,

I have this javascript script (below) and the submit button doesn’t give the results of the test. The reset button seems to be working correctly. I’m wondering if the some of the coding might be deprecated. Would you have any idea of the the solution? Thanks

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Clases particulares de inglés </title> <link rel="shortcut icon" href="http://www.profesornativo.com/favicon.ico?v=2" > <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" > <meta name="robots" content="index, follow"> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="author" content="" > <meta name="keywords" content=""> <style> ol li { background-image: none; padding:10px; } </style> <link rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' href='nativo.css' > <script type="text/javascript" src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.9.1.js"></script> </head> <body> <div id="pagewrap"> <div id="container"> <div id="content"> <h4>Select the correct sentence. </h4> <div class="information"> <form method="post" autocomplete="off"> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong> 1:</strong><br> </td><td> <label> <input type="radio" name="one" value="a"> Do you seen the match yesterday?</label> <br> <label> <input type="radio" name="one" value="b"> Did you saw the match yesterday?</label> <br> <label> <input type="radio" name="one" value="c"> Did you see the match yesterday? </label> </td> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong> 2:</strong><br> </td><td> <label><input type="radio" name="two" value="a"> Where you lived when you were a child?</label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="two" value="b" > Where did you live when you were a child? </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="two" value="c"> Where you did live when you were a child? </label> </td> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong>3:</strong><br> </td><td> <label><input type="radio" name="three" value="a"> I don't live in Barcelona now. </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="three" value="b"> I doesn't live in Barcelona now. </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="three" value="c"> I no live in Barcelona now. </label> </td> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong> 4:</strong><br> </td><td> <label><input type="radio" name="four" value="a"> He don't want to buy a new smartphone.</label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="four" value="b"> He doesn't want buy a new smartphone.</label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="four" value="c"> He doesn't want to buy a new smartphone. </label> </td> </tr> </table> <div class="question"> </div> </div> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong> 5:</strong><br> </td><td> <label><input type="radio" name="five" value="a"> We don't like football. </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="five" value="b"> We not like football.</label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="five" value="c"> We like not football.</label> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong> 6:</strong><br> </td><td> <label><input type="radio" name="six" value="a"> She don't work here now. </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="six" value="b"> She doesn't work here now. </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="six" value="c"> She not work here now.</label> </td> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong> 7:</strong><br> </td><td> <label><input type="radio" name="seven" value="a"> Do your sister work in a bank? </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="seven" value="b"> Your sister does work in a bank?She doesn't work here now. </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="seven" value="c"> Does your sister work in a bank?</label> </td> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong> 8:</strong><br> </td><td> <label><input type="radio" name="eight" value="a"> What do your brother do? </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="eight" value="b"> What your brother does? </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="eight" value="c"> What does your brother do?</label> </td> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong> 9:</strong><br> </td><td> <label><input type="radio" name="nine" value="a"> What kind of music they do like? </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="nine" value="b"> What kind of music does they like?</label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="nine" value="c"> What kind of music do they like?</label> </td> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="question"><table> <tr><td class="do"> <strong> 10:</strong><br> </td><td> <label><input type="radio" name="ten" value="a"> When did she decide to emigrate? </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="ten" value="b"> When she decided to emigrate? </label> <br> <label><input type="radio" name="ten" value="c"> When she did decide to emigrate? </label> </td> </tr> </table> </div> <div id="score"></div> <div class="buttons"> <input type="submit" id="submit" value="Submit"> <input type="reset" class="reset" id="reset" name="reset" value="Reset"> </div> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script> /*global $:false */ function clearAnswerImages(){ $("img").remove(); } function mark(el, status){ var images = { correct: "http://www.profesornativo.com/tick.jpg", incorrect: "http://www.profesornativo.com/x.jpg", unanswered: "http://www.profesornativo.com/q.jpg", }, img = new Image(); img.src = images[status]; img.className = status; el.append(img); } function displayScore(){ var numQuestions = $(".question").length, questionsCorrect = $("img.correct").length; $("#score").html("You got " + questionsCorrect + " out of " + numQuestions); } $("form").on("submit", function(e){ e.preventDefault(); clearAnswerImages(); var $questions = $(".question"); $questions.each(function(){ var answer = $(this).find("input:checked"), key = answer.attr("name"), val = answer.attr("value"); if(answer.length === 0){ mark($(this).find("p"), "unanswered"); } else if (answers[key] !== val){ mark(answer.parent(), "incorrect"); // I changed this line } else { mark(answer.parent(), "correct"); } }); displayScore(); }); $("input[type=reset]").on("click", function(){ $("input:checked").prop("checked", false); $('#score').empty(); //I inserted this line clearAnswerImages(); }); var answers = { "one": "c", "two": "b", "three": "a", "four": "c", "five": "a", "six": "b", "seven": "c", "eight": "c", "nine": "c", "ten": "a", }; </script> </body> </html>