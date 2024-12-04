Submit button not working in J S radio button quiz

I entered the css script, first in Bluefish editor and then uploaded the css by ssh,
but its not working. I see that when I check the source code css file online, I see this:

/*ticks and crosses*/
form#quiz .option label:after  {
font-size: 1.1em;
font-weight: bold;
margin-left: 5px;
}

form#quiz .option input.true:checked + label:after {
content: 'âœ”';
color: green;
}

form#quiz .option input.false:checked + label:after {
content: 'âœ˜';
color: red;

}

The tick mark and X look a bit strange. But in Bluefish editor they were like this:

/*ticks and crosses*/
form#quiz .option label:after  {
font-size: 1.1em;
font-weight: bold;
margin-left: 5px;
}
In an
form#quiz .option input.true:checked + label:after {
content: '✔';
color: green;
}

form#quiz .option input.false:checked + label:after {
content: '✘';
color: red;
}

my javascript ( idioms.js - source code online)

// put code inside of an IIFE, so as to avoid conflicts with global variables
(function () {
    const answers = {
        one: 'c',
        two: 'b',
        three: 'c',
        four: 'b',
        five: 'a',
        six: 'b',
        seven: 'b',
        eight: 'c',
        nine: 'a',
        ten: 'c',
        eleven: 'b'
    };

    window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
        const form = document.getElementById('quiz');
        const log = document.getElementById('log');
        // This line added to get a count of the questions.
        const numQuestions = form.querySelectorAll('.question').length;

        form.addEventListener(
            'submit', (event) => {
                event.preventDefault();
                let numCorrect = 0;

                for (const input of form.elements) {
                    if (input.checked) {
                        const isCorrect = input.value === answers[input.name];
                        // will add boolean as a string e.g. 'true' or 'false'
                        input.classList.add(isCorrect.toString());
                        if (isCorrect) numCorrect++;
                    }
                }

                log.textContent = `${numCorrect} correct answers out of ${numQuestions}`;
            }
        );

        form.addEventListener(
            'change', (event) => {
                // get the parent fieldset of this changed input
                const fieldset = event.target.closest('fieldset');
                for (const input of fieldset.elements) {
                    // clear true or false classes in this fieldset
                    input.classList.remove('true', 'false');
                }
            }
        );

        form.addEventListener('reset', (event) => (log.textContent = ''));
    });
}());

and my html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
    <meta charset='UTF-8'>
    <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, 
initial-scale=1.0'>
    <title>Idioms</title>
    <link rel='stylesheet' href='./public/css/main.css'>
</head>
<body>
    <div id='quiz-container' class='container'>
        <form id='quiz'>
            <h2>Quiz: Well known sayings</h2>

            <!-- They succeeded in spite of many difficulties. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>1: They succeeded in spite of many 
difficulties.</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_1_a' name='one' 
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_1_a'>They succeeded in the 
odds</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_1_b' name='one' 
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_1_b'>They succeeded over the 
adds.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_1_c' name='one' 
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_1_c'>They succeeded against the 
odds.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>

            <!-- The advantages and disadvantages. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>2: The advantages and disadvantages.</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_2_a' name='two' 
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_2_a'>The fors and 
againsts.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_2_b' name='two' 
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_2_b'>The pros and cons.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_2_c' name='two' 
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_2_c'>The pros and antis.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>
 <!-- He reconsidered. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>3: He reconsidered.</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_3_a' name='three'
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_3_a'>He had different opinions.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_3_b' name='three'
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_3_b'>He had another thought.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_3_c' name='three'
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_3_c'>He had second thoughts.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>


            <!-- He's recovering from an illness. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>4: He's recovering from an illness.</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_4_a' name='four'
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_4_a'>He's on the fiddle.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_4_b' name='four'
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_4_b'>He's on the mend.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_4_c' name='four'
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_4_c'>He's on his bike.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>
<!-- The advantages and disadvantages. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>5: They are reasonably rich.</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_5_a' name='five'
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_5_a'>They are well to do.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_5_b' name='five'
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_5_b'>They are well and good.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_5_c' name='five'
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_5_c'>They are counting their blseeings.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>
<!-- 	It happened completely unexpectedly. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>6: It happened completely unexpectedly..</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_6_a' name='six'
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_6_a'>It happened on the bounce.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_6_b' name='six'
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_6_b'>It happened out of the blue.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_6_c' name='six'
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_6_c'>It happened out of thin air.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>

<!-- She'e really fit!. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>7: She'e really fit!..</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_7_a' name='seven'
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_7_a'>She's fitter than a bell!.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_7_b' name='seven'
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_7_b'>She's as fit as a fiddle.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_7_c' name='seven'
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_7_c'>She's as fit as a drum!.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>

<!-- Don't complain about a present. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>8: Don't complain about a present.</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_8_a' name='eight'
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_8_a'>Don't look at a horse's teeth.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_8_b' name='eight'
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_8_b'>Don't ask about the price.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_8_c' name='eight'
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_8_c'>  Don't look a gift horse in thr mouth.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>
<!-- She very nearly bought the house. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>9: She very nearly bought the house.</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_9_a' name='two'
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_9_a'>She was on the brink of buying the house.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_9_b' name='two'
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_9_b'>She was on the edge of buying the house.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_9_c' name='two'
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_9_c'>She was on her toes about buying the house.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>
<!-- He accidently revealed the truth. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>10: He accidently revealed the truth.</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_10_a' name='ten'
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_10_a'>He let the dog bark.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_10_b' name='ten'
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_10_b'>He let the bird out of the cage.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_10_c' name='ten'
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_10_c'>He let the cat out of the bag.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>
<!-- It made me think. -->
            <fieldset class='question'>
                <legend>11: The advantages and disadvantages.</legend>

                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_11_a' name='eleven'
value='a'>
                    <label for='answer_11_a'>It was a penney for my thoughts.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_11_b' name='eleven'
value='b'>
                    <label for='answer_11_b'>It gave me food for thought.</label>
                </div>
                <div class='option'>
                    <input type='radio' id='answer_11_c' name='two'
value='c'>
                    <label for='answer_11_c'>It gave me my thinking cap.</label>
                </div>
            </fieldset>
            <div class='buttons-group'>
                <button type='submit'>Submit</button>
                <button type='reset'>Reset</button>
            </div>
        </form>
        <output id='log'></output>
    </div>
    <!-- link to Javascript file -->
    <script src='./public/js/main.js'></script>
</body>
</html>

I must be doing something wrong? Thanks.

[code]

Idioms

Quiz: Well known sayings

        <!-- They succeeded in spite of many difficulties. -->
        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>1: They succeeded in spite of many

difficulties.

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_1_a' name='one'

value=‘a’>
They succeeded in the
odds




They succeeded over the
adds.



They succeeded against the
odds.

        <!-- The advantages and disadvantages. -->
        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>2: The advantages and disadvantages.</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_2_a' name='two'

value=‘a’>
The fors and
againsts.



The pros and cons.



The pros and antis.

        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>3: He reconsidered.</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_3_a' name='three'

value=‘a’>
He had different opinions.



He had another thought.



He had second thoughts.

        <!-- He's recovering from an illness. -->
        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>4: He's recovering from an illness.</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_4_a' name='four'

value=‘a’>
He’s on the fiddle.



He’s on the mend.



He’s on his bike.

        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>5: They are reasonably rich.</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_5_a' name='five'

value=‘a’>
They are well to do.



They are well and good.



They are counting their blseeings.

        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>6: It happened completely unexpectedly..</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_6_a' name='six'

value=‘a’>
It happened on the bounce.



It happened out of the blue.



It happened out of thin air.

        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>7: She'e really fit!..</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_7_a' name='seven'

value=‘a’>
She’s fitter than a bell!.



She’s as fit as a fiddle.



She’s as fit as a drum!.

        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>8: Don't complain about a present.</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_8_a' name='eight'

value=‘a’>
Don’t look at a horse’s teeth.



Don’t ask about the price.



Don’t look a gift horse in thr mouth.

        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>9: She very nearly bought the house.</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_9_a' name='two'

value=‘a’>
She was on the brink of buying the house.



She was on the edge of buying the house.



She was on her toes about buying the house.

        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>10: He accidently revealed the truth.</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_10_a' name='ten'

value=‘a’>
He let the dog bark.



He let the bird out of the cage.



He let the cat out of the bag.

        <fieldset class='question'>
            <legend>11: The advantages and disadvantages.</legend>

            <div class='option'>
                <input type='radio' id='answer_11_a' name='eleven'

value=‘a’>
It was a penney for my thoughts.



It gave me food for thought.



It gave me my thinking cap.



Submit
Reset





Just saw that my radio buttons script is working now! Thanks for all the help!2