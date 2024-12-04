Submit button not working in J S radio button quiz

I entered the css script, first in Bluefish editor and then uploaded the css by ssh,

but its not working. I see that when I check the source code css file online, I see this:

/*ticks and crosses*/ form#quiz .option label:after { font-size: 1.1em; font-weight: bold; margin-left: 5px; } form#quiz .option input.true:checked + label:after { content: 'âœ”'; color: green; } form#quiz .option input.false:checked + label:after { content: 'âœ˜'; color: red; }

The tick mark and X look a bit strange. But in Bluefish editor they were like this:

/*ticks and crosses*/ form#quiz .option label:after { font-size: 1.1em; font-weight: bold; margin-left: 5px; } In an form#quiz .option input.true:checked + label:after { content: '✔'; color: green; } form#quiz .option input.false:checked + label:after { content: '✘'; color: red; }

my javascript ( idioms.js - source code online)

// put code inside of an IIFE, so as to avoid conflicts with global variables (function () { const answers = { one: 'c', two: 'b', three: 'c', four: 'b', five: 'a', six: 'b', seven: 'b', eight: 'c', nine: 'a', ten: 'c', eleven: 'b' }; window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => { const form = document.getElementById('quiz'); const log = document.getElementById('log'); // This line added to get a count of the questions. const numQuestions = form.querySelectorAll('.question').length; form.addEventListener( 'submit', (event) => { event.preventDefault(); let numCorrect = 0; for (const input of form.elements) { if (input.checked) { const isCorrect = input.value === answers[input.name]; // will add boolean as a string e.g. 'true' or 'false' input.classList.add(isCorrect.toString()); if (isCorrect) numCorrect++; } } log.textContent = `${numCorrect} correct answers out of ${numQuestions}`; } ); form.addEventListener( 'change', (event) => { // get the parent fieldset of this changed input const fieldset = event.target.closest('fieldset'); for (const input of fieldset.elements) { // clear true or false classes in this fieldset input.classList.remove('true', 'false'); } } ); form.addEventListener('reset', (event) => (log.textContent = '')); }); }());

and my html:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang='en'> <head> <meta charset='UTF-8'> <meta name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0'> <title>Idioms</title> <link rel='stylesheet' href='./public/css/main.css'> </head> <body> <div id='quiz-container' class='container'> <form id='quiz'> <h2>Quiz: Well known sayings</h2> <!-- They succeeded in spite of many difficulties. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>1: They succeeded in spite of many difficulties.</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_1_a' name='one' value='a'> <label for='answer_1_a'>They succeeded in the odds</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_1_b' name='one' value='b'> <label for='answer_1_b'>They succeeded over the adds.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_1_c' name='one' value='c'> <label for='answer_1_c'>They succeeded against the odds.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- The advantages and disadvantages. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>2: The advantages and disadvantages.</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_2_a' name='two' value='a'> <label for='answer_2_a'>The fors and againsts.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_2_b' name='two' value='b'> <label for='answer_2_b'>The pros and cons.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_2_c' name='two' value='c'> <label for='answer_2_c'>The pros and antis.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- He reconsidered. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>3: He reconsidered.</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_3_a' name='three' value='a'> <label for='answer_3_a'>He had different opinions.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_3_b' name='three' value='b'> <label for='answer_3_b'>He had another thought.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_3_c' name='three' value='c'> <label for='answer_3_c'>He had second thoughts.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- He's recovering from an illness. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>4: He's recovering from an illness.</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_4_a' name='four' value='a'> <label for='answer_4_a'>He's on the fiddle.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_4_b' name='four' value='b'> <label for='answer_4_b'>He's on the mend.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_4_c' name='four' value='c'> <label for='answer_4_c'>He's on his bike.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- The advantages and disadvantages. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>5: They are reasonably rich.</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_5_a' name='five' value='a'> <label for='answer_5_a'>They are well to do.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_5_b' name='five' value='b'> <label for='answer_5_b'>They are well and good.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_5_c' name='five' value='c'> <label for='answer_5_c'>They are counting their blseeings.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- It happened completely unexpectedly. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>6: It happened completely unexpectedly..</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_6_a' name='six' value='a'> <label for='answer_6_a'>It happened on the bounce.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_6_b' name='six' value='b'> <label for='answer_6_b'>It happened out of the blue.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_6_c' name='six' value='c'> <label for='answer_6_c'>It happened out of thin air.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- She'e really fit!. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>7: She'e really fit!..</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_7_a' name='seven' value='a'> <label for='answer_7_a'>She's fitter than a bell!.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_7_b' name='seven' value='b'> <label for='answer_7_b'>She's as fit as a fiddle.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_7_c' name='seven' value='c'> <label for='answer_7_c'>She's as fit as a drum!.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- Don't complain about a present. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>8: Don't complain about a present.</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_8_a' name='eight' value='a'> <label for='answer_8_a'>Don't look at a horse's teeth.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_8_b' name='eight' value='b'> <label for='answer_8_b'>Don't ask about the price.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_8_c' name='eight' value='c'> <label for='answer_8_c'> Don't look a gift horse in thr mouth.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- She very nearly bought the house. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>9: She very nearly bought the house.</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_9_a' name='two' value='a'> <label for='answer_9_a'>She was on the brink of buying the house.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_9_b' name='two' value='b'> <label for='answer_9_b'>She was on the edge of buying the house.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_9_c' name='two' value='c'> <label for='answer_9_c'>She was on her toes about buying the house.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- He accidently revealed the truth. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>10: He accidently revealed the truth.</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_10_a' name='ten' value='a'> <label for='answer_10_a'>He let the dog bark.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_10_b' name='ten' value='b'> <label for='answer_10_b'>He let the bird out of the cage.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_10_c' name='ten' value='c'> <label for='answer_10_c'>He let the cat out of the bag.</label> </div> </fieldset> <!-- It made me think. --> <fieldset class='question'> <legend>11: The advantages and disadvantages.</legend> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_11_a' name='eleven' value='a'> <label for='answer_11_a'>It was a penney for my thoughts.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_11_b' name='eleven' value='b'> <label for='answer_11_b'>It gave me food for thought.</label> </div> <div class='option'> <input type='radio' id='answer_11_c' name='two' value='c'> <label for='answer_11_c'>It gave me my thinking cap.</label> </div> </fieldset> <div class='buttons-group'> <button type='submit'>Submit</button> <button type='reset'>Reset</button> </div> </form> <output id='log'></output> </div> <!-- link to Javascript file --> <script src='./public/js/main.js'></script> </body> </html>

I must be doing something wrong? Thanks.