Styled text in css

i have a problem creating a text to look like this in pic
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.text-span {
-webkit-text-fill-color: transparent;
background-image: linear-gradient(90deg, #f1fcac, #7effc5 50%, #62b7ff);
-webkit-background-clip: text;
background-clip: text;
}
</style>
</head>
<body style="background-color: #000;">
<p style="font-size: 100px;" class="text-span">Logo</p>
</body>
</html>
PaulOB
2
Add a max-content width to the element to make the gradient obey the text length and not the whole line.
.text-span {
width:max-content;
}