Styled text in css

HTML & CSS
1

i have a problem creating a text to look like this in pic

art
art245×117 7.13 KB

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.text-span {
    -webkit-text-fill-color: transparent;
    background-image: linear-gradient(90deg, #f1fcac, #7effc5 50%, #62b7ff);
    -webkit-background-clip: text;
    background-clip: text;
}
</style>
</head>
<body style="background-color: #000;">
  <p style="font-size: 100px;" class="text-span">Logo</p>
</body>
</html>
2

Add a max-content width to the element to make the gradient obey the text length and not the whole line.

.text-span {
 width:max-content;
}
3

thanks @PaulOB

1 Like