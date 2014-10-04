Convert image to HTML+CSS code only

HTML & CSS
1

Hello,
I got a question, I got the title for my site as a PNG image, and I would like to know if its possible to convert it to text only styled using CSS.
Here is a preview of how it looks like as an image:

Anyone thinks its possible doing that using CSS ? :smiley:

2

You could do something like this:
http://www.pmob.co.uk/temp/alternatetext.htm

Messing with the top coordinate to get that look of hte dark blue being a pixel or two lower…but honestly I’d just use an image. Not worth it.

3

Just found this site: http://cssway.thebigerns.com/products/css-fancy-text/
You can find there some CSS3 text effects.

4

It should be noted that it’s only possible if the font is widely available or available as a web font.

5

Hi,

For webkit only you can add a linear gradient inside the text as shown in this codepen of mine which is quite close to the design above.

You can even animate it :).

6

Hey,
Thanks all for the answers :smile:
Yes I saw many examples of text styling like animating shadows 3d etc it looks amazing but really disappointing to see such lack of support even after such a long time that CSS3 already exists.

Anyways i’m not locked on the example I showed, was just wondering if there’s something nice that can be created using CSS+HTML only, with a nice fall back for IE8 (don’t really care about that browser anymore, and I don’t care at all for IE7-)

I’ll try to make up something and post back here results if ill manage to get something done for feedback :smiley:

7

It is possible to get to a similar effect wit some gradients (not too sure that you can use two linear gradients as you do in your example) Now, the shiny bits would be a different story

8

If you are talking about easy image conversion then this website is perfect https://compressedjpegs.live/ for technical conversion other replies are perfect I think.