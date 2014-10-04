Convert image to HTML+CSS code only

Hello,
I got a question, I got the title for my site as a PNG image, and I would like to know if its possible to convert it to text only styled using CSS.
Here is a preview of how it looks like as an image:
Hey,
Thanks all for the answers
Yes I saw many examples of text styling like animating shadows 3d etc it looks amazing but really disappointing to see such lack of support even after such a long time that CSS3 already exists.
Anyways i’m not locked on the example I showed, was just wondering if there’s something nice that can be created using CSS+HTML only, with a nice fall back for IE8 (don’t really care about that browser anymore, and I don’t care at all for IE7-)
I’ll try to make up something and post back here results if ill manage to get something done for feedback