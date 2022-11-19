Storing an array value into an array value with no repeat value

Hello,

let array = []; setInterval(function() { var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.onreadystatechange = function() { if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { var myObj = this.responseText; snifferOnServer(myObj); } }; xhr.open("GET", "http://i have hide this /wifimac", true); xhr.send(); }, 1000); let array = []; function snifferOnServer(x) { let obj = x.split(']'); //console.log(obj); for (let i = 0; i < obj.length; i++) { mac = obj[i]; macIdData = mac.split(","); console.log(macIdData); array = [...array, [macIdData]]; } }

So in the program, I am getting a string of values from a server, and it looks like this:

403D,55,59]42348,55,58]4C85,56,58]

So I have used the split function to separate every set of data.

As you can see, myObj is constantly receiving data, which I need to store in an array so that I can display it on an HTML page later. So after I again split and target ", " now data look like this



And then I started storing values in array = [...array, [macIdData]];

But the problem is that macIdData contains a repeated value, which I don’t want to store in that array as you can see in image i have consoled a output of macIdData . So This value is getting stored in an array .

this data contains mac|ttl(time to leave) | status/time

So I need to create logic. If I check if Mac exists on that array, if yes, I only need to update the other value, for example.

403D,55,59 //mac ,ttl,status

If above mac already exists on the array, I will just overwrite the other two columns with a new value which is ttl status

Thank You