SQLSRV Not Showing in PHP INFO using PHP 8.2.1 and Sql Server 2019

Hi,

I have download and install SQLSRV32.EXE and SQLSRV40.EXE

I have configured php.ini by adding extension

extension_dir = "ext" [PHP_SQLSRV] extension = php_sqlsrv_81_ts.dll extension = php_sqlsrv_81_ts_x64.dll

My Windows server 2019 and IIS restart several times after new configured php.ini,

I use am using SQL Server 2019, and my PHP version is as follows:

PHP 8.2.1 (cli) (built: Jan 3 2023 23:36:33) (NTS Visual C++ 2019 x64), Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.2.1, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies,

But SQLSRV Not Showing in PHP INFO

Is there something wrong ?