SQLSRV Not Showing in PHP INFO using PHP 8.2.1 and Sql Server 2019

Hi,
I have download and install
SQLSRV32.EXE and
SQLSRV40.EXE
I have configured
php.ini by adding extension
extension_dir = "ext"
[PHP_SQLSRV]
extension = php_sqlsrv_81_ts.dll
extension = php_sqlsrv_81_ts_x64.dll
My Windows server 2019 and IIS restart several times after new configured php.ini,
I use am using SQL Server 2019, and my PHP version is as follows:
PHP 8.2.1 (cli) (built: Jan 3 2023 23:36:33) (NTS Visual C++ 2019 x64),
Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.2.1, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies,
But
SQLSRV Not Showing in
PHP INFO
Is there something wrong ?