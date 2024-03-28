How to install PHP Extension SQLSRV on Azure App Service (PHP 8.2 / Linux)?

Hello,
Does anyone know how to install the PHP extension “SQLSRV” on an Azure App Service with PHP version 8.2 and Linux OS?
I tried multiple guides but none of them seem to work for me.
Thank you in advance.
Hello,
Does anyone know how to install the PHP extension “SQLSRV” on an Azure App Service with PHP version 8.2 and Linux OS?
I tried multiple guides but none of them seem to work for me.
Thank you in advance.
While this is about PHP, I think it’s more about server configuration rather than the language itself, so I’ll move it for now.