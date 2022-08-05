Splitting my query

I have the following query which I want to split onto multiple lines to make it easier to understand, but I’m not sure where the new lines should go.

$query = "SELECT * FROM client WHERE name LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%' OR phone LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%' OR address LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%' OR email LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%' ";

and yes, I know I shouldn’t be using SELECT * - that’s one of the reasons for wanting to split it.