Splitting my query

I have the following query which I want to split onto multiple lines to make it easier to understand, but I’m not sure where the new lines should go.
$query = "SELECT * FROM client WHERE name LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%' OR phone LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%' OR address LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%' OR email LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%' ";
and yes, I know I shouldn’t be using SELECT * - that’s one of the reasons for wanting to split it.
So the general rule of thumb is that you would split on the capital words (keywords).There’s a couple of exceptions that I would use (keeping the LIKE’s with their field names, particularly).
SELECT *
FROM client
WHERE name LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%'
OR phone LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%'
OR address LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%'
OR email LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%'
Or, if you follow Rudy’s style of spacing, the first word of each line occupies 7 spaces (6 letters and a space…)
SELECT *
FROM client
WHERE name LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%'
OR phone LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%'
OR address LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%'
OR email LIKE '%{$_POST['search_name']}%'
Also if you’re reading it out loud, the line breaks are sort of where the natural pauses in the sentence are… “SELECT * (pause) FROM client (pause) WHERE name like X (pause) OR phone like X…”
Thanks @m_hutley. That works for me I’ve seen queries split with the keywords SELECT and WHERE on separate lines, but that’s maybe going too far…