Emulated prepared statements VS prepared statements

@Thallius, do you understand how the PDO emulator works? When it is being used, in the PDO driver, a value is either cast, for numerical data types or escaped and quoted, for string data types (string is the default type when you don’t specify any in explicit bindValue or bindParam statements and is always the type when using implicit binding, for an emulated prepared query, a true prepared query carries the actual value’s data type when using implicit binding - an admin on a different help forum, who is a member of the php documentation group, has put in a change request to have the emulator use the actual data types), literally searches and replaces the place-holders with the resulting values (which is why you can use the same named place-holder more than once with emulated prepared queries), then sends the resulting sql query statement to the database server, just as though you had performed these steps in your code using the PDO ->quote() statement (see the character set security warning in the PDO quote statement documentation) or back using the mysql/mysqli _real_escape_string() statements, for string data types, with the same security vulnerability that those have. If the character set that php uses is not the same as the database tables, sql special characters that do match your database table’s character encoding but don’t have any special meaning in the character set that php is using, will be sent to the database server as is and can break the sql query syntax, allowing sql injection.

This has nothing to do with a supposed man in the middle attack you found in a post on the web.

BTW, your proposed solution, with an unconditional bindValue() call, as has already been been written about in this thread, when there isn’t any corresponding place-holder (should) produce an error, since the number of place-holders and bound values doesn’t match (I’ve see queries silently fail when there are more bound inputs than place-holders). It also repeats part of the sql query, which both @benanamen and I have mentioned/avoided. And you should use CONCAT_WS, with a space between values, so that a concatenation that produces an edge value that matches the search term won’t result in a match.