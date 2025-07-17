SPF, DKIM and DMARC records when using Google Workspace

One of my customer who is using Google Workspace for his email is having some issues with mails not reaching their recipients (and nothing bouncing back with any error I could investigate). According to MXToolbox everything looks fine, including the DKIM record and DMARC

But using Google Admin Toolbox CheckMX results are different:

It says that DKIM and DMARC are not set up, and SPF comes up with an error

Decision: domain owner discourages use of this host

Record: v=spf1 include:_spf.google.com ~all

I tried changing ~all to -all but this gave me and other error

Decision: SPF fail - not authorized

Record: v=spf1 include:_spf.google.com -all

Is there anything I am missing ?