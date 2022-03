Doesn’t matter what tool you generated it with. The end result of that is an xml file.

That XML file cannot be accessed by the google bot spiders. This is most likely caused by one of two issues:

The folder/file doesn’t have read permissions

The spiders are blocked inside the robots.txt file. Look at the disallow section for xml files and/or the folder the sitemap is being generated to.

If you can access the sitemap directly via URL, then the second is most likely the root cause. Since you’re using Yoast, use their guide to the robots.txt file if you need more detail…