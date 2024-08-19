Single Site From Multisite Files: Need Full Admin Privs

Migrating a site with files supplied by former host. Unfortunately, it came from a multisite environment with Admin privileges restricted. One of the restrictions we notice after importing the site was the Admin cannot add a new theme (the “Add Theme” button is not present under Appearance > Themes) nor Delete any themes.

Looking at the database _usermeta > meta_value for the site owners wp_capabilities, we notice two different kinds of string for two different admins:

a:1:{s:13:“administrator”;b:1;}, which is normal and then

a:2:{s:15:“unfiltered_html”;b:1;s:13:“administrator”;b:1;}, which I believe was set from the host’s multisite control.

All I want to do is gain back full control of the WordPress environment.

The theme was purchased and manually installed. All plugins came from the plugin developers sites, so none of those assets were imported.

The WordPress files are completely fresh–we had the new host replace all of the WordPress files.

We’re thinking that somewhere within the database is the cause of the the restrictions and am not sure what (or where) else to look into changing things back to normal.

Appreciate some insight.

Thank you.