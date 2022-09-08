Hello!

I am trying to create a simple SVG linear gradient animation.

something like that but in a loop, not going back and forth at the end.

https://codepen.io/kentaro_au/pen/KKZxeVE

Just 2 colors that would make the animation from one side to the other.

I have tried a little bit with an attribute called: stop-color, without luck.

Is anyone familiar with these so he/she could help me?

Also is there any change that the angle of the gradient would change according to the mouse move?

That would be really awesome.