Hello!
I am trying to create a simple SVG linear gradient animation.
something like that but in a loop, not going back and forth at the end.
https://codepen.io/kentaro_au/pen/KKZxeVE
Just 2 colors that would make the animation from one side to the other.
I have tried a little bit with an attribute called: stop-color, without luck.
Is anyone familiar with these so he/she could help me?
Also is there any change that the angle of the gradient would change according to the mouse move?
That would be really awesome.