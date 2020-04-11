Simple CSS only Notification/Alert Bar

PicnicTutorials: PicnicTutorials: body { padding-top:50px; } body:before { content:“ALERT: Whatever you want to write”; color:#fff; font-weight:bold; line-height:50px; text-align:center; background:red; position:absolute; left:0;right:0;top:0; text-shadow:2px 2px #000; }

Hi Eric was there a question there or were you just showing what you had done

If you want a fixed positioned message then these days position:sticky is the way to go and doesn’t require any padding on the body to hold the page open.

body { margin:0; } body:before { content:"ALERT: Whatever you want to write"; color:#fff; font-weight:bold; line-height:50px; text-align:center; background:red; position:-webkit-sticky; position:sticky; display:block; top:0; text-shadow:2px 2px #000; }

If you just wanted the message to scroll away then your method is fine although you could have just used display:block instead of absolute positioning.

body { margin:0; } body:before { content:"ALERT: Whatever you want to write"; color:#fff; font-weight:bold; line-height:50px; text-align:center; background:red; display:block; text-shadow:2px 2px #000; }

Of course it does depend on whatever else you having going on.