I managed to realize a very simple pop-up, with this code:

css

.popup { margin: 70px auto; padding: 20px; background: #fff; border-radius: 5px; width: 40%; max-height: 80vh; position: relative; transition: all 5s ease-in-out; z-index: 20; } .popup img {max-height: 40vh;} .popup .close { position: absolute; top: 20px; right: 30px; transition: all 200ms; font-size: 30px; font-weight: bold; text-decoration: none; color: #333; } .popup .close:hover { color: orange; } .popup .content { max-height: 90%; overflow: auto; } .overlay { position: fixed; top: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; right: 0; /* min-height: 100vh; */ background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7); z-index: 19; } /* These are the rules you are looking for. */ .overlay { transition: opacity 500ms; opacity: 1; pointer-events: all; } .overlay:target { opacity: 0; pointer-events: none; } @media only screen and (max-width: 480px) { .popup { zoom: 85%; max-height: 90vh; } .popup img {max-width: 50vw;} .popup .close {display: block; top: 1%;} }

<div id="popup1" class="overlay"> <div class="popup" > <?php $banner1="mybanner"; $banner2="mybanner"; $banner3="mybanner"; $banners = array($banner1, $banner2, $banner3); shuffle($banners); echo $banners[0]; ?> </div> </div>

This code works, and without cookies. But I noticed 1) that the random causes that the same banner can be represented more and more, and 2) most important: if you click on some element (like a js automatic menu: you can see it here) the pop-up is re-open.

How avoid mainly this last problem, that can annoy the visitor?