I managed to realize a very simple pop-up, with this code:
css
.popup {
margin: 70px auto;
padding: 20px;
background: #fff;
border-radius: 5px;
width: 40%;
max-height: 80vh;
position: relative;
transition: all 5s ease-in-out;
z-index: 20;
}
.popup img {max-height: 40vh;}
.popup .close {
position: absolute;
top: 20px;
right: 30px;
transition: all 200ms;
font-size: 30px;
font-weight: bold;
text-decoration: none;
color: #333;
}
.popup .close:hover {
color: orange;
}
.popup .content {
max-height: 90%;
overflow: auto;
}
.overlay {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
/* min-height: 100vh; */
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
z-index: 19;
}
/* These are the rules you are looking for. */
.overlay {
transition: opacity 500ms;
opacity: 1;
pointer-events: all;
}
.overlay:target {
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.popup {
zoom: 85%;
max-height: 90vh;
}
.popup img {max-width: 50vw;}
.popup .close {display: block; top: 1%;}
}
php/html
<div id="popup1" class="overlay">
<div class="popup" >
<?php
$banner1="mybanner";
$banner2="mybanner";
$banner3="mybanner";
$banners = array($banner1, $banner2, $banner3);
shuffle($banners);
echo $banners[0]; ?>
</div>
</div>
This code works, and without cookies. But I noticed 1) that the random causes that the same banner can be represented more and more, and 2) most important: if you click on some element (like a js automatic menu: you can see it here) the pop-up is re-open.
How avoid mainly this last problem, that can annoy the visitor?