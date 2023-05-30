Simple pop-up

HTML & CSS
1

I managed to realize a very simple pop-up, with this code:

css

.popup {
    margin: 70px auto;
    padding: 20px;
    background: #fff;
    border-radius: 5px;
    width: 40%;
    max-height: 80vh;
    position: relative;
    transition: all 5s ease-in-out;
    z-index: 20;
}

.popup img {max-height: 40vh;}

.popup .close {
    position: absolute;
    top: 20px;
    right: 30px;
    transition: all 200ms;
    font-size: 30px;
    font-weight: bold;
    text-decoration: none;
    color: #333;
}

.popup .close:hover {
    color: orange;
}

.popup .content {
    max-height: 90%;
    overflow: auto;
}

.overlay {
    position: fixed;
    top: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    left: 0;
    right: 0;
/*     min-height: 100vh; */
    background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
    z-index: 19;
}

/* These are the rules you are looking for. */
.overlay {
    transition: opacity 500ms;
    opacity: 1;
    pointer-events: all;
}

.overlay:target {
    opacity: 0;
    pointer-events: none;
}

  @media only screen and (max-width: 480px) {
      .popup {
        zoom: 85%;
        max-height: 90vh;
      }
      .popup img {max-width: 50vw;}
      .popup .close {display: block; top: 1%;}
    }

php/html

<div id="popup1" class="overlay">
    <div class="popup" >
    
    <?php
  $banner1="mybanner";
  $banner2="mybanner";
  $banner3="mybanner";
  $banners = array($banner1, $banner2, $banner3);
  shuffle($banners);
  
  echo $banners[0]; ?>
                
    </div>
</div>

This code works, and without cookies. But I noticed 1) that the random causes that the same banner can be represented more and more, and 2) most important: if you click on some element (like a js automatic menu: you can see it here) the pop-up is re-open.
How avoid mainly this last problem, that can annoy the visitor?