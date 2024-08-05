Shr4[] do not readjust when any dynamic row is deleted

I’m sorry but I’m not sure I’m understanding what you’re asking.

If you look at the BtnAdd method, there look to be scripts which trigger on the add (like the autocomplete backend script call). These will fire the distributeAmount() method due to the onchange event listeners.

The btnDelete just removes the row, which removes the event listeners since the object doesn’t exist. Thus it needs to call the distributeAmount() method manually to re-distribute the dollar amounts appropriately. If you need a new amount in the #payrecved3 element, you’re going to need to set that manually as well.