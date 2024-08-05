Shr4[] do not readjust when any dynamic row is deleted

I am trying to get share on the basis of total amount recieved. for this i have dynamic row created table. for example there are two rows in my dynamic created row table
1 cost 500 amount is
2 cost 1000 amount
total amount receieved 1200 , now this 1200 should distribute as per their cost percentage. everything working fine. even when i add new dynamic, share readjust. but the issue is when I delet any dynamic row, then shr4 unable to readjust. below is my code
<body>
<table class="table table-bordered">
<thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
<tr>
<th width="10%"><center>Service</center></th>
<th width="10%"><center>Type</center></th>
<th width="10%"><center>Consultant</center></th>
<th width="10%"><center>Total</center></th>
<th width="10%"><center>Share</center></th>
<th width="5%"></th>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="TBody">
<tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
<td><select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" required></select></td>
<td><select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" required><option value="">select Type</option></select></td>
<td><select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" required onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))"><option value="">Select Cons</option></select></td>
<td><input type="text" class="tot4 form-control text-end" name="tot4[]" ></td>
<td><input type="text" class="shr4 form-control text-end" name="shr4[]"></td>
<td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-lg-4">
<div class="form-group">
<label>Total Amount Received:</label>
<input type="text" name="payrecved3" id="payrecved3" class="form-control" oninput="distributeAmount()" required>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-lg-4">
<div class="form-group">
<center><input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit" class="btn btn-success submit_btn invoice-save-btm"></center>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Bootstrap Bundle JS -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.2.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-kenU1KFdBIe4zVF0s0G1M5b4hcpxyD9F7jL+jjXkk+Q2h455rYXK/7HAuoJl+0I4" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<!-- Include necessary JS files -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function () {
function distributeAmount() {
let totalReceived = parseFloat($('#payrecved3').val()) || 0;
let totalShare = 0;
let rows = $('#TBody').find('tr');
// Calculate the total share
rows.each(function () {
let share = parseFloat($(this).find('.tot4').val()) || 0;
totalShare += share;
});
// Distribute the amount based on share
rows.each(function () {
let share = parseFloat($(this).find('.tot4').val()) || 0;
let total = totalShare > 0 ? (share / totalShare) * totalReceived : 0;
$(this).find('.shr4').val(total.toFixed(2));
});
}
// Event listener for changes in share input fields
$(document).on("input", ".tot4", function() {
distributeAmount();
});
// Event listener for changes in the total amount received
$('#payrecved3').on("input", function() {
distributeAmount();
});
});
</script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/chosen/1.8.7/chosen.jquery.min.js"></script>
<link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/chosen/1.8.7/chosen.min.css">
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.chosen-select').chosen();
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
<script type="text/javascript">
function GetPrint()
{
/*For Print*/
window.print();
}
function BtnAdd() {
// Destroy any existing chosen select elements
$('.chosen-select').chosen('destroy');
// Clone the row template and append it to the tbody
var rowCount = $('#TBody tr').length; // Count the number of rows in tbody
var v = $('#TRow').clone().appendTo('#TBody');
// Remove id and d-none class from the cloned row
$(v).removeAttr('id').removeClass('d-none');
// Update input names with unique indices
$(v).find('input').each(function() {
var name = $(this).attr('name');
if (name) {
var newName = name.replace(/\[\d+\]/, '[' + rowCount + ']'); // Replace the first array index with the new index
$(this).attr('name', newName);
}
});
// Update select names with unique indices
$(v).find('select').each(function() {
var name = $(this).attr('name');
if (name) {
var newName = name.replace(/\[\d+\]/, '[' + rowCount + ']'); // Replace the first array index with the new index
$(this).attr('name', newName);
}
});
// Initialize Chosen plugin for new selects
$('.chosen-select').chosen({width: '100%'});
// Clear input values in the cloned row
$(v).find("input").val('');
// Initialize autocomplete if needed
$(v).find("input").autocomplete({
source: 'backend-script.php'
});
// Update the row number in the first <th> element
$(v).find("th").first().html(rowCount + 1);
}
function BtnDel(v)
{
/*Delete Button*/
$(v).parent().parent().remove();
GetTotal();
$("#TBody").find("tr").each(
function(index)
{
$(this).find("th").first().html(index);
}
);
}
</script>
</body>
</html>