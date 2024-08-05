Unable to invoke onchange="distributeAmount()"

hi sir!

here is my html code. payrecved3 is auto calculated on the addition of two other fields. all working fine but issue is when payrecved3 value change on the calculation of two feilds, its unable to call/implment onchange=“distributeAmount()” , due to which i unable to get shr4 fields automatically

<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group"> <label>Total Amount + Advance (with Ded)</label> <input type="text" name= "payrecved3" id= "payrecved3" class="form-control" Required onchange="distributeAmount()"> </div> </div>

here is java script

<!-- Include necessary JS files --> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js"></script> <script> $(document).ready(function () { function distributeAmount() { let totalReceived = parseFloat($('#payrecved3').val()) || 0; let totalShare = 0; let rows = $('#TBody').find('tr'); // Calculate the total share rows.each(function () { let share = parseFloat($(this).find('.tot4').val()) || 0; totalShare += share; }); // Distribute the amount based on share rows.each(function () { let share = parseFloat($(this).find('.tot4').val()) || 0; let total = totalShare > 0 ? (share / totalShare) * totalReceived : 0; $(this).find('.shr4').val(total.toFixed(2)); }); } // Event listener for changes in share input fields $(document).on("input", ".tot4", function() { distributeAmount(); }); // Event listener for changes in the total amount received $('#payrecved3').on("input", function() { distributeAmount(); }); }); </script>

and hre is html table form where tot4 and shr4