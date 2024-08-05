Unable to invoke onchange="distributeAmount()"

hi sir!
here is my html code. payrecved3 is auto calculated on the addition of two other fields. all working fine but issue is when payrecved3 value change on the calculation of two feilds, its unable to call/implment onchange=“distributeAmount()” , due to which i unable to get shr4 fields automatically
<div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="form-group">
<label>Total Amount + Advance (with Ded)</label> <input type="text" name= "payrecved3" id= "payrecved3" class="form-control" Required onchange="distributeAmount()">
</div> </div>
here is java script
<!-- Include necessary JS files -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function () {
function distributeAmount() {
let totalReceived = parseFloat($('#payrecved3').val()) || 0;
let totalShare = 0;
let rows = $('#TBody').find('tr');
// Calculate the total share
rows.each(function () {
let share = parseFloat($(this).find('.tot4').val()) || 0;
totalShare += share;
});
// Distribute the amount based on share
rows.each(function () {
let share = parseFloat($(this).find('.tot4').val()) || 0;
let total = totalShare > 0 ? (share / totalShare) * totalReceived : 0;
$(this).find('.shr4').val(total.toFixed(2));
});
}
// Event listener for changes in share input fields
$(document).on("input", ".tot4", function() {
distributeAmount();
});
// Event listener for changes in the total amount received
$('#payrecved3').on("input", function() {
distributeAmount();
});
});
</script>
and hre is html table form where tot4 and shr4
<table class="table table-bordered">
<thead class="table-success" style="background-color: #3fbbc0;">
<tr>
<th width="10%"><center>Service</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Type</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Consultant</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Qty/Graf.</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Rate/Unit</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Discount</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Total</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Share</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Reff. By</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Asst By</th>
<th width="10%"><center>OT</th>
<th width="10%"><center>Remarks</th>
<th width="5%"></th>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" onclick="BtnAdd()">Add Item</button>
</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="TBody">
<tr id="TRow" class="d-none">
<td><Select class="country form-control text-end" name="country[]" id = "country" required>
<option value=""> Select Service</option>
<?php
include('db1.php');
$query = "select * from country";
// $query = mysqli_query($con, $qr);
$result = $con->query($query);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
?>
<option value="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"><?php echo $row['name']; ?></option>
<?php
}
} ?> </select> </td>
<td><Select class="state form-control text-end" name="state[]" id = "state" required>
<option value="">select Type</option></select></td>
<td><Select class="city form-control text-end" name="city[]" id = "city" required onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))" >
<option value="">Select Cons</option></select></td>
<td><input type="text" class="qty form-control text-end" name="qty[]" id="ccc" oninput="Calc(this);" Required></td>
<td><input type="text" class="price form-control text-end" name="price1[]" id="ddd" onfocus="Calc(this);" readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"></td>
<td><input type="text" class="discunt form-control text-end" name="discunt[]" id="eee" onchange="Calc(this);" ></td>
<td><input type="text" class="tot4 form-control text-end" name="tot4[]" id="fff" oninput="Calc(this);" Required readonly style="background-color: #3fbbc0;"></td>
<td><input type="text" class="shr4 form-control text-end" name="shr4[]"></td>
<td><Select class="form-control text-end" name="tech1[]" id="ggg" Required onfocus="Calc(this);">
<option value="">Select Reff</option>
<?php
include('db.php');
$sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM reff");
while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql))
{
echo '<option value="'.$row['reffered'].'">'.$row['reffered'].'</option>';
} ?>
</select></td>
<td><Select class="form-control text-end" name="docname[]" id="iii" required onfocus="Calc(this);">
<option value="">Select Asst</option>
<?php
include('db.php');
$sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM tech1");
while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql))
{
echo '<option value="'.$row['techname'].'">'.$row['techname'].'</option>';
} ?> </select></td>
<td><Select class="form-control text-end chosen-select" name="docname1[0][]" id="iii" multiple required onfocus="Calc(this);">
<?php
include('db.php');
$sql = mysqli_query($con,"SELECT * FROM mmmach");
while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($sql))
{
echo '<option value="'.$row['mach1'].'">'.$row['mach1'].'</option>';
} ?> </select></td>
<td><input type="text" class="form-control text-end" name="remarks3[]" id="zzz" >
<input type="hidden" class="form-control text-end mop" name="remarks4[]" id="zzz9" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz1 form-control text-end" name="zzz1[]" id="zzz1" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz2 form-control text-end" name="zzz2[]" id="zzz2" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz3 form-control text-end" name="zzz3[]" id="zzz3" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz4 form-control text-end" name="zzz4[]" id="zzz4" ><input type="hidden" class="zzz5 form-control text-end" name="zzz5[]" id="zzz5" ></td>
<td class="NoPrint"><button type="button" class="btn btn-success" style="line-height: 1;" onclick="BtnDel(this)">x</button></td>
</tr> </tbody> </table>