Setting up TypeScript in a existing Vue.JS project

There is a component that is written in TypeScript that I have to incorporate into my existing Vue.JS project. However, I did not enable the TS feature into the Vue.JS when it was created earlier this year. I have installed TS functionality through this line:

npm install --save-dev typescript

And this is my ts config file:

{ "compilerOptions": { "target": "esnext", "module": "esnext", "strict": true, "jsx": "preserve", "moduleResolution": "node", "skipLibCheck": true, "esModuleInterop": true, "allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true, "forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true, "useDefineForClassFields": true, "sourceMap": true, "baseUrl": ".", "types": [ "webpack-env" ], "paths": { "@/*": [ "src/*" ] }, "lib": [ "esnext", "dom", "dom.iterable", "scripthost" ] }, "include": [ "src/**/*.ts", "src/**/*.tsx", "src/**/*.vue", "tests/**/*.ts", "tests/**/*.tsx" ], "exclude": [ "node_modules" ] }

But upon running it in dev mode, I get this error:

Module parse failed: Unexpected token (27:65) File was processed with these loaders: * ./node_modules/vue-loader/dist/index.js You may need an additional loader to handle the result of these loaders.

How can I fix this?