Setting up TypeScript in a existing Vue.JS project

There is a component that is written in TypeScript that I have to incorporate into my existing Vue.JS project. However, I did not enable the TS feature into the Vue.JS when it was created earlier this year. I have installed TS functionality through this line:
npm install --save-dev typescript
And this is my ts config file:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "esnext",
"module": "esnext",
"strict": true,
"jsx": "preserve",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"skipLibCheck": true,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
"forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true,
"useDefineForClassFields": true,
"sourceMap": true,
"baseUrl": ".",
"types": [
"webpack-env"
],
"paths": {
"@/*": [
"src/*"
]
},
"lib": [
"esnext",
"dom",
"dom.iterable",
"scripthost"
]
},
"include": [
"src/**/*.ts",
"src/**/*.tsx",
"src/**/*.vue",
"tests/**/*.ts",
"tests/**/*.tsx"
],
"exclude": [
"node_modules"
]
}
But upon running it in dev mode, I get this error:
Module parse failed: Unexpected token (27:65)
File was processed with these loaders:
* ./node_modules/vue-loader/dist/index.js
You may need an additional loader to handle the result of these loaders.
How can I fix this?