Setting up TypeScript in a existing Vue.JS project

There is a component that is written in TypeScript that I have to incorporate into my existing Vue.JS project. However, I did not enable the TS feature into the Vue.JS when it was created earlier this year. I have installed TS functionality through this line:

npm install --save-dev typescript

And this is my ts config file:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "target": "esnext",
    "module": "esnext",
    "strict": true,
    "jsx": "preserve",
    "moduleResolution": "node",
    "skipLibCheck": true,
    "esModuleInterop": true,
    "allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
    "forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true,
    "useDefineForClassFields": true,
    "sourceMap": true,
    "baseUrl": ".",
    "types": [
      "webpack-env"
    ],
    "paths": {
      "@/*": [
        "src/*"
      ]
    },
    "lib": [
      "esnext",
      "dom",
      "dom.iterable",
      "scripthost"
    ]
  },
  "include": [
    "src/**/*.ts",
    "src/**/*.tsx",
    "src/**/*.vue",
    "tests/**/*.ts",
    "tests/**/*.tsx"
  ],
  "exclude": [
    "node_modules"
  ]
}

But upon running it in dev mode, I get this error:

Module parse failed: Unexpected token (27:65)
File was processed with these loaders:
 * ./node_modules/vue-loader/dist/index.js
You may need an additional loader to handle the result of these loaders.

How can I fix this?