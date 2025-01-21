Publish project error message

Hello,
I tried to publish my website and I receive all these error messages.
I also have a problem in vscode it indicates errors underlined in blue because it is text in French before I did not have this problem do you have any idea ?
here is the log when I try to deploy it
8:01:42 PM: Netlify Build
8:01:42 PM: ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
8:01:42 PM:
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Version
8:01:42 PM: @netlify/build 29.58.4
8:01:42 PM:
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Flags
8:01:42 PM: accountId: 659fd580b5162a00a4460a4c
8:01:42 PM: baseRelDir: true
8:01:42 PM: buildId: 678e9d283d5fad0072ece780
8:01:42 PM: deployId: 678e9d283d5fad0072ece782
8:01:42 PM:
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Current directory
8:01:42 PM: /opt/build/repo
8:01:42 PM:
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Config file
8:01:42 PM: No config file was defined: using default values.
8:01:42 PM:
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Context
8:01:42 PM: production
8:01:43 PM:
8:01:43 PM: ❯ Using Next.js Runtime - v5.9.3
8:01:44 PM: No Next.js cache to restore
8:01:44 PM:
8:01:44 PM: Build command from Netlify app
8:01:44 PM: ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
8:01:44 PM:
8:01:44 PM: $ npm run build
8:01:44 PM: > mywebsite@0.1.0 build
8:01:44 PM: > next build
8:01:45 PM: ⚠ No build cache found. Please configure build caching for faster rebuilds. Read more: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/no-cache
8:01:45 PM: ▲ Next.js 15.1.4
8:01:45 PM: Creating an optimized production build ...
8:02:01 PM: ✓ Compiled successfully
8:02:01 PM: Linting and checking validity of types ...
8:02:03 PM: Failed during stage 'building site': Build script returned non-zero exit code: 2 (https://ntl.fyi/exit-code-2)
8:02:03 PM:
8:02:03 PM: Failed to compile.
8:02:03 PM: ./app/api/contact/route.ts
8:02:03 PM: 54:14 Error: 'error' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./app/contact/page.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 26:3 Error: 'FormDescription' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 30:3 Error: 'FormMessage' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 38:10 Error: 'PiCheckLight' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 113:14 Error: 'error' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 150:43 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 156:34 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 156:76 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 235:31 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 341:20 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 341:45 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: ./app/faq.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 27:77 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 43:58 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: ./app/page.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 7:8 Error: 'Image' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 20:9 Error: 'toggleDropdown' is assigned a value but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 23:9 Error: 'closeDropdown' is assigned a value but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./app/pricing/page.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 3:10 Error: 'useState' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./app/snippets/3d-card-snippet.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 15:42 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 46:14 Error: `'` can be escaped with `'`, `‘`, `'`, `’`. react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: ./app/snippets/infinite-moving-card-snippet.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 3:17 Error: 'useEffect' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 3:28 Error: 'useState' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/drop-down-menu.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 9:54 Error: 'onClose' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 9:63 Error: 'scrollToServices' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/navbar.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 3:10 Error: 'motion' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/3d-card.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 4:8 Error: 'Image' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 38:29 Error: 'e' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 43:29 Error: 'e' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 125:6 Warning: React Hook useEffect has a missing dependency: 'handleAnimations'. Either include it or remove the dependency array. react-hooks/exhaustive-deps
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/card-hover-effect.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 3:8 Error: 'Link' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 18:8 Error: 'hoveredIndex' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead. prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 18:22 Error: 'setHoveredIndex' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead. prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/evervault-card.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 14:7 Error: 'mouseX' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead. prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 15:7 Error: 'mouseY' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead. prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 20:9 Error: 'str' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead. prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 24:61 Error: Unexpected any. Specify a different type. @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
8:02:03 PM: 25:11 Error: 'left' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead. prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 25:17 Error: 'top' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead. prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 60:63 Error: Unexpected any. Specify a different type. @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
8:02:03 PM: 61:7 Error: 'maskImage' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead. prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 62:7 Error: 'style' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead. prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 93:46 Error: Unexpected any. Specify a different type. @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/infinite-moving-cards.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 28:6 Warning: React Hook useEffect has a missing dependency: 'addAnimation'. Either include it or remove the dependency array. react-hooks/exhaustive-deps
8:02:03 PM: 88:27 Error: 'idx' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/input.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 5:18 Error: An interface declaring no members is equivalent to its supertype. @typescript-eslint/no-empty-object-type
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/select.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 5:30 Error: 'ChevronUp' is defined but never used. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/textarea.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 5:18 Error: An interface declaring no members is equivalent to its supertype. @typescript-eslint/no-empty-object-type
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/use-toast.ts
8:02:03 PM: 19:7 Error: 'actionTypes' is assigned a value but only used as a type. @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: info - Need to disable some ESLint rules? Learn more here: https://nextjs.org/docs/app/api-reference/config/eslint#disabling-rules
8:02:03 PM:
8:02:03 PM: "build.command" failed
8:02:03 PM: ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
8:02:03 PM:
8:02:03 PM: Error message
8:02:03 PM: Command failed with exit code 1: npm run build (https://ntl.fyi/exit-code-1)
8:02:03 PM:
8:02:03 PM: Error location
8:02:03 PM: In Build command from Netlify app:
8:02:03 PM: npm run build
8:02:03 PM:
8:02:03 PM: Resolved config
8:02:03 PM: build:
8:02:03 PM: command: npm run build
8:02:03 PM: commandOrigin: ui
8:02:03 PM: publish: /opt/build/repo/.next
8:02:03 PM: publishOrigin: ui
8:02:03 PM: plugins:
8:02:03 PM: - inputs: {}
8:02:03 PM: origin: ui
8:02:03 PM: package: '@netlify/plugin-nextjs'
8:02:03 PM: Build failed due to a user error: Build script returned non-zero exit code: 2
8:02:03 PM: Failing build: Failed to build site
8:02:04 PM: Finished processing build request in 47.054s