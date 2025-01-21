Publish project error message

Hello,

I tried to publish my website and I receive all these error messages.

I also have a problem in vscode it indicates errors underlined in blue because it is text in French before I did not have this problem do you have any idea ?

here is the log when I try to deploy it

8:01:42 PM: Netlify Build                                                 
8:01:42 PM: ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
8:01:42 PM: ​
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Version
8:01:42 PM:   @netlify/build 29.58.4
8:01:42 PM: ​
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Flags
8:01:42 PM:   accountId: 659fd580b5162a00a4460a4c
8:01:42 PM:   baseRelDir: true
8:01:42 PM:   buildId: 678e9d283d5fad0072ece780
8:01:42 PM:   deployId: 678e9d283d5fad0072ece782
8:01:42 PM: ​
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Current directory
8:01:42 PM:   /opt/build/repo
8:01:42 PM: ​
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Config file
8:01:42 PM:   No config file was defined: using default values.
8:01:42 PM: ​
8:01:42 PM: ❯ Context
8:01:42 PM:   production
8:01:43 PM: ​
8:01:43 PM: ❯ Using Next.js Runtime - v5.9.3
8:01:44 PM: No Next.js cache to restore
8:01:44 PM: ​
8:01:44 PM: Build command from Netlify app                                
8:01:44 PM: ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
8:01:44 PM: ​
8:01:44 PM: $ npm run build
8:01:44 PM: > mywebsite@0.1.0 build
8:01:44 PM: > next build
8:01:45 PM: ⚠ No build cache found. Please configure build caching for faster rebuilds. Read more: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/no-cache
8:01:45 PM:    ▲ Next.js 15.1.4
8:01:45 PM:    Creating an optimized production build ...
8:02:01 PM:  ✓ Compiled successfully
8:02:01 PM:    Linting and checking validity of types ...
8:02:03 PM: Failed during stage 'building site': Build script returned non-zero exit code: 2 (https://ntl.fyi/exit-code-2)
8:02:03 PM: 
8:02:03 PM: Failed to compile.
8:02:03 PM: ./app/api/contact/route.ts
8:02:03 PM: 54:14  Error: 'error' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./app/contact/page.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 26:3  Error: 'FormDescription' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 30:3  Error: 'FormMessage' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 38:10  Error: 'PiCheckLight' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 113:14  Error: 'error' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 150:43  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 156:34  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 156:76  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 235:31  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 341:20  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 341:45  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: ./app/faq.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 27:77  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 43:58  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: ./app/page.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 7:8  Error: 'Image' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 20:9  Error: 'toggleDropdown' is assigned a value but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 23:9  Error: 'closeDropdown' is assigned a value but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./app/pricing/page.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 3:10  Error: 'useState' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./app/snippets/3d-card-snippet.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 15:42  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: 46:14  Error: `'` can be escaped with `&apos;`, `&lsquo;`, `&#39;`, `&rsquo;`.  react/no-unescaped-entities
8:02:03 PM: ./app/snippets/infinite-moving-card-snippet.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 3:17  Error: 'useEffect' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 3:28  Error: 'useState' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/drop-down-menu.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 9:54  Error: 'onClose' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 9:63  Error: 'scrollToServices' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/navbar.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 3:10  Error: 'motion' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/3d-card.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 4:8  Error: 'Image' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 38:29  Error: 'e' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 43:29  Error: 'e' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 125:6  Warning: React Hook useEffect has a missing dependency: 'handleAnimations'. Either include it or remove the dependency array.  react-hooks/exhaustive-deps
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/card-hover-effect.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 3:8  Error: 'Link' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: 18:8  Error: 'hoveredIndex' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead.  prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 18:22  Error: 'setHoveredIndex' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead.  prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/evervault-card.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 14:7  Error: 'mouseX' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead.  prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 15:7  Error: 'mouseY' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead.  prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 20:9  Error: 'str' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead.  prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 24:61  Error: Unexpected any. Specify a different type.  @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
8:02:03 PM: 25:11  Error: 'left' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead.  prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 25:17  Error: 'top' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead.  prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 60:63  Error: Unexpected any. Specify a different type.  @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
8:02:03 PM: 61:7  Error: 'maskImage' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead.  prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 62:7  Error: 'style' is never reassigned. Use 'const' instead.  prefer-const
8:02:03 PM: 93:46  Error: Unexpected any. Specify a different type.  @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/infinite-moving-cards.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 28:6  Warning: React Hook useEffect has a missing dependency: 'addAnimation'. Either include it or remove the dependency array.  react-hooks/exhaustive-deps
8:02:03 PM: 88:27  Error: 'idx' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/input.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 5:18  Error: An interface declaring no members is equivalent to its supertype.  @typescript-eslint/no-empty-object-type
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/select.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 5:30  Error: 'ChevronUp' is defined but never used.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/textarea.tsx
8:02:03 PM: 5:18  Error: An interface declaring no members is equivalent to its supertype.  @typescript-eslint/no-empty-object-type
8:02:03 PM: ./components/ui/use-toast.ts
8:02:03 PM: 19:7  Error: 'actionTypes' is assigned a value but only used as a type.  @typescript-eslint/no-unused-vars
8:02:03 PM: info  - Need to disable some ESLint rules? Learn more here: https://nextjs.org/docs/app/api-reference/config/eslint#disabling-rules
8:02:03 PM: ​
8:02:03 PM: "build.command" failed                                        
8:02:03 PM: ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
8:02:03 PM: ​
8:02:03 PM:   Error message
8:02:03 PM:   Command failed with exit code 1: npm run build (https://ntl.fyi/exit-code-1)
8:02:03 PM: ​
8:02:03 PM:   Error location
8:02:03 PM:   In Build command from Netlify app:
8:02:03 PM:   npm run build
8:02:03 PM: ​
8:02:03 PM:   Resolved config
8:02:03 PM:   build:
8:02:03 PM:     command: npm run build
8:02:03 PM:     commandOrigin: ui
8:02:03 PM:     publish: /opt/build/repo/.next
8:02:03 PM:     publishOrigin: ui
8:02:03 PM:   plugins:
8:02:03 PM:     - inputs: {}
8:02:03 PM:       origin: ui
8:02:03 PM:       package: '@netlify/plugin-nextjs'
8:02:03 PM: Build failed due to a user error: Build script returned non-zero exit code: 2
8:02:03 PM: Failing build: Failed to build site
8:02:04 PM: Finished processing build request in 47.054s