Here is my setup:

website.com - dozens of HTML page with a link to the blog

website.com/blog - the blog posts

So, I’ve been copying over my HTML pages into my Wordpress blog so that the blog will contain both pages and posts.

When I’m finished I will delete all of the top level HTML pages.

This means my website will look like this: website.com/blog

My question is how do I setup the redirects from the pages and posts in website.com/blog to website.com ?