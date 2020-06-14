set typescript User Env variables — have to set tsc Path? I set but tsc Not work – needed restart???
yyyyy@PC8 MINGW64 /f/htdocs_xampp/Mastering-Typescript-3e-3-and-Udemy/Mastering-TypeScript-3/9781789536706_Code/Chapter04
$ npm install -g typescript
C:\Users\yyyyy\AppData\Roaming\npm\tsc -> C:\Users\yyyyyy\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\typescript\bin\tsc
C:\Users\yyyyyy\AppData\Roaming\npm\tsserver -> C:\Users\yyyyyy\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\typescript\bin\tsserver
- typescript@3.9.5
updated 1 package in 12.602s
yyyyy@PC8 MINGW64 /f/htdocs_xampp/Mastering-Typescript-3e-3-and-Udemy/Mastering-TypeScript-3/9781789536706_Code/Chapter04
$ tsc --version
bash: tsc: command not found
yyyyy@PC8 MINGW64 /f/htdocs_xampp/Mastering-Typescript-3e-3-and-Udemy/Mastering-TypeScript-3/9781789536706_Code/Chapter04
$ C:/Users/yyyyyy/AppData/Roaming/npm/tsc decorators1.ts
decorators1.ts:6:7 - error TS1219: Experimental support for decorators is a feature that is subject to change in a future release. Set the ‘experimentalDecorators’ option in your ‘tsconfig’ or ‘jsconfig’ to remove this warning.
6 class ClassWithSimpleDecorator {
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Found 1 error.
yyyy@PC8 MINGW64 /f/htdocs_xampp/Mastering-Typescript-3e-3-and-Udemy/Mastering-TypeScript-3/9781789536706_Code/Chapter04
$ C:/Users/yyyyy/AppData/Roaming/npm/tsc --version
Version 3.9.5
yyyy@PC8 MINGW64 /f/htdocs_xampp/Mastering-Typescript-3e-3-and-Udemy/Mastering-TypeScript-3/9781789536706_Code/Chapter04
yyy@PC8 MINGW64 /f/htdocs_xampp/Mastering-Typescript-3e-3-and-Udemy/Mastering-TypeScript-3/9781789536706_Code/Chapter04 tsc --version
bash: tsc: command not found