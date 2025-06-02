SEO for Language-Based Educational Sites: Any UX or Speed Optimizations That Actually Moved the Needle?

I’m currently optimizing a site that offers Quran and Arabic education online, and while most SEO advice focuses on backlinks and content, I’m more interested in performance tweaks and user experience improvements that actually affect rankings or engagement.
For instance, we recently cleaned up our layout, reduced CLS, and optimized our blog structure
Has anyone seen ranking or bounce rate improvements from things like:
- Rewriting long content for mobile readability
- Improving Core Web Vitals on education-heavy or content-rich pages
- Language localization (for bilingual audiences)?