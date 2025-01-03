SEO changed folders and files names

Recently I am re-organizing my main website, www.culturanuova.net (that is I change file names to get them more semantic, and I have splitted too long files in new folder: i.g. Aristotele.php is now /Aristotele, with several php files within) and I send constantly new sitemap to google search. But now I have a growing number of 404 and similar error on google search: they are very lazy, so to say, to update their db.

I tried to remove manually the webpages no more existing, but it is a very long work. And add a huge number of 301 pages seems to me quite a non-sense.

There would be a more reasonable approach? What about?