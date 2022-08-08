Send SMS function in Javascript

I am quite not much familiar with javascript and want to create a function for sending SMS, generally a normal function I can able to create but chunk function with I am not able to run. I also read the other threads available on Google but it was not helpful. Please help I want when I call this function then API will run.
How do I achieve the goal…

API Documenation

const options = {
  "method": "POST",
  "hostname": "api.msg91.com",
  "port": null,
  "path": "/api/v5/flow/",
  "headers": {
    "authkey": "1234567890",
    "content-type": "application/JSON"
  }
};

const req = http.request(options, function (res) {
  const chunks = [];

  res.on("data", function (chunk) {
    chunks.push(chunk);
  });

  res.on("end", function () {
    const body = Buffer.concat(chunks);
    console.log(body.toString());
  });
});

req.write("{\n  \"flow_id\": \"EnterflowID\",\n  \"sender\": \"EnterSenderID\",\n  \"short_url\": \"1 (On) or 0 (Off)\",\n  \"mobiles\": \"919XXXXXXXXX\",\n  \"VAR1\": \"VALUE 1\",\n  \"VAR2\": \"VALUE 2\"\n}");
req.end();```

Want to create this function

sendSMS(myflowid, mysenderid, myshorturl, mymobileno, myvar1, myvar2);
if(sendSMS ==1) {
     return res.json({msg:"MSG Sent"});
} else {
     return res.json({msg:"MSG Not Sent"});
}
Just to be sure: This code is for NodeJS as a background process or do you use it in the browser?