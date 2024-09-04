Seeking Guidance and Opportunities: Navigating Challenges as a Young Tech Enthusiast from Pakistan

Hello everyone,

I’m new here and excited to join this platform. I’m turning 18 this October and have a strong passion for technology. Over the past few years, I’ve developed skills in various areas including WordPress development, ethical hacking, eCommerce, dropshipping, Facebook Ads Manager, ad development, copywriting, and full-stack web development. Currently, I’m on module 3 out of 7 in my full-stack web development course. I’ve also explored growth hacks for social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Despite my efforts, I’ve been struggling to secure projects for the past month. My current situation is challenging as I can’t afford further education without financial support. I’m in an orphanage in Pakistan, and while I’ve been studying on a scholarship, it will soon end, leaving me responsible for all my expenses.

I’m feeling disheartened because, despite my hard work and diverse skill set, I haven’t seen the results I hoped for. Being from Pakistan, I understand there might be additional hurdles due to perceptions about the country. I’m reaching out here hoping for guidance from experienced individuals.

Any advice or support you can offer would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your time and assistance.