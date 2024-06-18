Seeking Advice on Embedding Interactive Videos from H5P.org or Clixie.ai on WordPress

I’m currently working on enhancing my WordPress site with interactive video features and I’m considering using either H5P.org or Clixie.ai for this purpose. Has anyone here had experience with embedding interactive videos from these platforms into WordPress?

I’m particularly interested in:

Ease of integration

User experience

Any potential issues or limitations

Overall satisfaction with the tools

Any insights or recommendations would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you in advance for your help!

Best regards,