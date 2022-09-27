Any way to embed youtube videos or alternative inside my wordpress?

Hi

I have a very small blog (5 pages) with couple of very small videos and hostinger .com scam me to buy several years subscription plan then I found I can not play a 30 sec video, it just keep loading forever and their support want me to buy an upgrade plan.

I tried to just embed the videos from youtube but it display that I need to open the video in youtube for security, is there a way to embed my couple of videos inside my blog to load and run right away avoiding hostinger extreme server limitation ?