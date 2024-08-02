Seeking Advice on Best Developer Plugins for Streamlining Workflow

Hi everyone,

I’m currently looking to streamline my development workflow and am curious about the best developer plugins out there. I primarily work with [insert relevant technologies, e.g., Angular, React, Node.js], and I’m interested in plugins that can help with code quality, debugging, and productivity.

Here are a few specific areas I’m interested in:

Code Quality: Plugins that help with linting, code formatting, and ensuring best practices. Debugging: Tools that make it easier to debug code, especially for front-end frameworks and back-end APIs. Productivity: Plugins that boost productivity by automating repetitive tasks, enhancing code navigation, or integrating with version control systems.

I would love to hear your recommendations and experiences with any plugins that you’ve found particularly useful. Additionally, if there are any comprehensive guides or resources on optimizing developer workflows, please do share.

Thanks in advance for your help!