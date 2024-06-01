Securing Nginx in Docker

Hello,

The default.conf file is as follows:

server { listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name Lottery; location / { try_files $uri @User; } location @User { proxy_pass http://User:3000; add_header X-Frame-Options "SAMEORIGIN" always; add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block" always; add_header X-Content-Type-Options "nosniff" always; add_header Referrer-Policy "no-referrer-when-downgrade" always; add_header Content-Security-Policy "default-src * data: 'unsafe-eval' 'unsafe-inline'" always; #add_header Strict-Transport-Security "max-age=31536000; includeSubDomains; preload" always; # enable strict transport security only if you understand the implications } root /var/www/html; index index.html index.htm index.nginx-debian.html; }

In which part of the configuration file should I add the following settings?

server_tokens off; proxy_hide_header X-Powered-By; proxy_hide_header X-AspNet-Version; proxy_hide_header X-AspNetMvc-Version; proxy_hide_header X-Runtime; proxy_hide_header X-Redirect-By; more_set_headers "Server : "; more_set_headers "X-XSS-Protection : 0"; more_set_headers "X-Content-Type-Options : nosniff" more_set_headers "X-Download-Options : noopen"; more_set_headers "X-Permitted-Cross-Domain-Policies : none" gzip on; gzip_min_length 1499; gzip_disable "msie6"; gzip_vary on; gzip_static on; gzip_proxied any; gzip_comp_level 4; gzip_buffers 16 8k; gzip_http_version 1.1; gzip_types application/atom+xml application/javascript application/json application/ld+json application/manifest+json application/rss+xml application/vnd.geo+json application/vnd.ms-fontobject application/wasm application/x-font-ttf application/x-web-app-manifest+json application/xhtml+xml application/xml image/bmp image/svg+xml image/x-icon font/opentype text/cache-manifest text/css text/javascript text/plain text/vcard text/vnd.rim.location.xloc text/vtt text/x-component text/x-cross-domain-policy text/xml application/xml+rss; limit_conn_zone $binary_remote_addr zone=limit_per_ip:10m; limit_conn limit_per_ip 130; limit_req_zone $binary_remote_addr zone=allips:10m rate=500r/s; limit_req zone=allips burst=400 nodelay; limit_req_status 429; limit_conn_status 429; open_file_cache max=5000 inactive=240s; open_file_cache_valid 60s; open_file_cache_min_uses 5; open_file_cache_errors off; client_max_body_size 20M; client_header_buffer_size 5k; large_client_header_buffers 2 2k; client_body_buffer_size 32k; client_body_timeout 10; client_header_timeout 10; keepalive_timeout 10; send_timeout 10; sendfile on; tcp_nopush on; tcp_nodelay on;

Thank you.