Search two keys

(id) title contents (1) Asia This is a continent (2) China This country is big in population (3) France This country is in Europe and Paris is its capital (4) Mongolia Mongol is country (5) Korea Korea (6) Germany Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital

I have myTable like the above.

I made the code below.

$key1='a'; $key2='p'; $like1="%$key1%"; $like2="%$key2%"; $sql="SELECT id, title, CONCAT(right(SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key1', 1), 5), '$key1', SUBSTRING(contents, LOCATE('$key1', contents)+1, 5) ) as key1String, CONCAT(right(SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key1', 1), 5), '$key1', SUBSTRING(contents, LOCATE('$key1', contents)+1, 5) ) as key1String,ONCAT(right(SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key1', 1), 5), '$key1', SUBSTRING(contents, LOCATE('$key1', contents)+1, 5) ) as key1String, FROM myTable WHERE contents like ? AND contents like ? ORDER BY id"; $searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql); $searchQ->execute([$like1, $like2]);

The code above produces the result below.

(2) China

population // key1String

g in popula // key2String (3) France

rope and Pa // key1String

Europe and // key2String (6) Germany

Germany is // key1String

Europe and // key2String

The result above is fine.

This time I like to get one string only which comes first between key1String and key2String.

my target result is like the following.

(2) g in popula

(3) Europe and

(4) Germany is

I can do, I think, it in PHP.

I like to do it in SQL