Search two keys

PHP
#1 
(id)  title   contents
(1)   Asia     This is a continent
(2)   China    This country is big in population
(3)   France   This country is in Europe and Paris is its capital
(4)   Mongolia Mongol is country
(5)   Korea    Korea
(6)   Germany  Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital

I have a table like the above.

key1='a'; $key2='p'; $like1='%$key1%'; $like2='%key2%';
SELECT id, title, contents FROM myTable
WHERE contents like ? or contents like ? ORDER BY id
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$searchQ->execute([$like1, $like2]);

I am expecting 3 records called like the following but it actually calls NO records.

(2)   China    This country is big in population
(3)   France   This country is in Europe and Paris is its capital
(6)   Germany  Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital

What’s wrong in your view?

One string only which comes first come
#2

Well, for starters your query will return 5 records.
Secondly, this is the difference between a single quoted and double quoted string. Try making your like1 and like2 variables double quoted strings. Also add the missing $'s.

#3

Thank you. doubleQuote and adding $, It was my careless, does work.

#4 
(id)  title   contents
(1)   Asia     This is a continent
(2)   China    This country is big in population
(3)   France   This country is in Europe and Paris is its capital
(4)   Mongolia Mongol is country
(5)   Korea    Korea
(6)   Germany  Germany is in Europe and Berlin is its capital

I have myTable like the above.

I made the code below.

$key1='a'; $key2='p'; $like1="%$key1%"; $like2="%$key2%";

$sql="SELECT id, title,
CONCAT(right(SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key1', 1), 5), '$key1', SUBSTRING(contents, LOCATE('$key1', contents)+1, 5) ) as key1String,
CONCAT(right(SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key1', 1), 5), '$key1', SUBSTRING(contents, LOCATE('$key1', contents)+1, 5) ) as key1String,ONCAT(right(SUBSTRING_INDEX(contents, '$key1', 1), 5), '$key1', SUBSTRING(contents, LOCATE('$key1', contents)+1, 5) ) as key1String,
FROM myTable
WHERE contents like ? AND contents like ? ORDER BY id";
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$searchQ->execute([$like1, $like2]);

The code above produces the result below.

The result above is fine.
This time I like to get one string only which comes first between key1String and key2String.
my target result is like the following.

I can do, I think, it in PHP.
I like to do it in SQL