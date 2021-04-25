Calling some part only with $key

$key='a'; //$_GET['key'] = 'a';
$like="%$key%";
$sql="SELECT title, contents FROM myTable
WHERE title like ? or contents like ? ORDER BY editDate DESC LIMIT 2";
$searchQ=$dbc-> prepare ($sql);
$searchQ->execute([$like, $like]);
while ($searchL=$searchQ->fetch()) {
echo $searchL['title'] . '<br>' . $searchL['contents']. ' <hr>';
}
The code above works fine. It produces the quote below.
SELECT title, contents // before modification
SELECT title, left(contents, 6) as contents // after modification
If I modify like the code above, it produces the result below
I like to make the result like the following.
The code below doesn’t work correctly, but I hope that it shows what I want.
including$key(contents, 6) FROM myTable
Is it possible?