Search and Filter Table Rows

I have some code, that takes a search query, and uses that query to filter out rows in a table. So, if I type “leather” … it looks for rows that contain “leather” and hides rows that do not contain the word. The problem that I have, is that I only want to search the first column (but it searches every column in the row). Here is a codepen of the current code



(the row containing “hide” should not appear when I search for “leather” … but it does because of "leather"worker is in column 5 …)

Can someone help me fix the javascript to search only “col1” and hide all the rows that do not contain the search query (“rowx”). I do not know javascript well (at all), so please help if you can.