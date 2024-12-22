Scrolling Text

Hello,

I have 3 small paragraphs of text.

I am trying to create a section that will stick to the screen when scrolling down, and while the section is sticky and the user is scrolling down, the paragraphs will go up until the point that the third paragraph only will be visible and then the user will be able to continue scrolling down to the rest sections.

So the 3 paragraphs are vertically aligned and at the end only the last one will be visible.

I am not sure if what I am saying is confusing, or clear.

Has anyone tried something similar?