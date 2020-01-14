Position: Sticky with scrollable content?

Hi there,
I have a right side bar that collapses 2 menus with categories. I have the column as sticky, but when collapses, the list goes off the page. Is there a way to have the content inside the
sticky scrollable as well as sticky?
Thanks
Hi there,
I have a right side bar that collapses 2 menus with categories. I have the column as sticky, but when collapses, the list goes off the page. Is there a way to have the content inside the
sticky scrollable as well as sticky?
Thanks
Can you make a small demo as I am unsure what you are asking for?
I’d need to see your html and css anyway as sticky elements relate to context.