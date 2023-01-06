Autoclick on two consecutive buttons

Hi, I’m trying from Firefox with TamperMonkey to auto-click two buttons in succession from a page like this:

bibliotechediroma.it Via col vento *Via col vento / Margaret Mitchell ; traduzione di Ada Salvatore e Enrico Piceni. - Milano : A. Mondadori, 1989. - X, 871 p. ; 20 cm.

The buttons are:

April la lista completa Tutte le biblioteche

I tried in vain with this script:

// @match https://www.bibliotechediroma.it/opac/* function wait() { if(document.querySelector('#biblioteche > details > summary > span') == null) { setTimeout(wait,1000); } else { document.querySelector('#biblioteche > details > summary > span').click(); document.querySelector('#biblioteche > ul > li.tutte > a').click(); } } wait();

Could you help me? Thank you!