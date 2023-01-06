Autoclick on two consecutive buttons

Hi, I’m trying from Firefox with TamperMonkey to auto-click two buttons in succession from a page like this:
The buttons are:
- April la lista completa
- Tutte le biblioteche
I tried in vain with this script:
// @match https://www.bibliotechediroma.it/opac/*
function wait() {
if(document.querySelector('#biblioteche > details > summary > span') == null) {
setTimeout(wait,1000);
} else {
document.querySelector('#biblioteche > details > summary > span').click();
document.querySelector('#biblioteche > ul > li.tutte > a').click();
}
}
wait();
Could you help me? Thank you!