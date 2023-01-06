Autoclick on two consecutive buttons

Hi, I’m trying from Firefox with TamperMonkey to auto-click two buttons in succession from a page like this:

The buttons are:

  1. April la lista completa
  2. Tutte le biblioteche

I tried in vain with this script:

// @match        https://www.bibliotechediroma.it/opac/*

function wait() {
        if(document.querySelector('#biblioteche > details > summary > span') == null) {
            setTimeout(wait,1000);
        } else {
            document.querySelector('#biblioteche > details > summary > span').click();
            document.querySelector('#biblioteche > ul > li.tutte > a').click();
        }
    }
   wait();

Could you help me? Thank you!