Script no more working

I have a js code to include a div from one mywebsite (A) to another one (B).
In (A) php code I set a variable $baseurl=“$thatwebsite/path-in-that-website/”, in this way I have the same code for local and remote (too long to explain here, unless you ask). And in a php page of (A) I have a div (with id="someid) that contains books of a given writer, linked using as base the above variable ($baseurl) + what is specific of that link.
In the footer of (B) I call a js in this structure:

    var base_url_websiteA = "<?php echo "$thatwebsite"; ?>";
     $( "#someid" ).load(base_url + "/specific-path #thatID" );

Today I have rewritten the php code to automatize files listed and linked, and that code works only in (A), non more in (B). because in (B) the variable $thatwebsite is not recognized, and the path is wholly related to (B).
The variable $thatwebsite is defined in the php pages of (B) (in the head of each page), the js script is at the bottom of each page.
Should I provide further info?
I’m not sure but it seems a js problem, and not a php one: I’m wrong?
And what should I do?
Thank you!

Aside from the bizarre quotes in this line below (I’d remove the quotes around $thatwebsite), I don’t see the issue. What happens if you echo out $thatwebsite from php, just above this line but within the html? Does it look good there?

Indeed, probably the problem is php, and not js. Should I change something in the collocation of this thread?

The php code is:

<?php
// Files to exclude
$excludedFiles = ['somefile'];

function listFilesAndFolders($dir, $excludedFiles, $level = 3) {//level = 3 dice che si parte da h3, se fosse 2 partirebbe da h2
    // Open the directory
    if ($handle = opendir($dir)) {
        // Loop through the directory
        while (false !== ($entry = readdir($handle))) {
            // Skip the current and parent directory entries
            if ($entry != "." && $entry != "..") {
                $fullPath = "$dir/$entry";

                // Check if it's a directory
                if (is_dir($fullPath)) {
                    // Display the directory name as a heading
                    echo "<h$level><a href=\"$fullPath\">$entry</a></h$level><ul>";
                    // Recursively list files in the subdirectory, increasing heading level
                    listFilesAndFolders($fullPath, $excludedFiles, $level + 1);
                } else {
                    // Check if the file should be excluded
                    if (!in_array($entry, $excludedFiles)) {
                        $entry2 = str_replace('-', ' ', $entry);
                        $entry2 = pathinfo($entry2, PATHINFO_FILENAME);
                        // It's a file, display the file name as a link
                        echo "<li><a href=\"$fullPath\">$entry2</a></li>\n";
                    }
                }
            }
        }
        echo "</ul>";
        closedir($handle);
    }
}

// Call the function to start listing from the specified path
listFilesAndFolders($path, $excludedFiles);
?>

The above script has this strange (in my opinion, sorry, if I’m wrong) behavior:
while this below provide the right path:
echo $mypath;

this other, instead, doesn’t work (no output at all):
$path = "$mypath/dir1/dir2/dir3/";

But this works (the php page is in the folder dir2):

$path = "./dir3/";

I guess that the problem is opendir. I need that its value is not the current dir, but one set by a variable.

It seems ok.

EDIT
I did this attempt:

$lastpath = “dir3”;
echo “$baseurl\n”; //correct
echo “$path\n”; // correct
echo “$baseurl/$lastpath”; // correct
$path = “$baseurl/$lastpath”; // wrong

EDIT

The strange is that php says:
Failed to open directory: https://localhost/[my-right-path]

even if that path is existing:cold_sweat:

EDIT

Doing this test:

<?php
$testDir = 'https://localhost/my-absolute-path/'; // Use your directory path here

if (is_dir($testDir)) {
    if ($handle = opendir($testDir)) {
        echo "Successfully opened directory: $testDir";
        closedir($handle);
    } else {
        echo "Failed to open directory: $testDir";
    }
} else {
    echo "The path does not exist or is not a directory: $testDir";
}
?>

I get this error:

The path does not exist or is not a directory:
There may be more than one problem here. Given the definition of opendir(), you can’t put a URL in as the first parameter. It’s expecting a directory string, ie no https:// domain/ stuff. Same with is_dir().

and some alternative to opendir, to get a similar result?