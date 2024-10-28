Script no more working

I have a js code to include a div from one mywebsite (A) to another one (B).

In (A) php code I set a variable $baseurl=“$thatwebsite/path-in-that-website/”, in this way I have the same code for local and remote (too long to explain here, unless you ask). And in a php page of (A) I have a div (with id="someid) that contains books of a given writer, linked using as base the above variable ($baseurl) + what is specific of that link.

In the footer of (B) I call a js in this structure:

var base_url_websiteA = "<?php echo "$thatwebsite"; ?>"; $( "#someid" ).load(base_url + "/specific-path #thatID" );

Today I have rewritten the php code to automatize files listed and linked, and that code works only in (A), non more in (B). because in (B) the variable $thatwebsite is not recognized, and the path is wholly related to (B).

The variable $thatwebsite is defined in the php pages of (B) (in the head of each page), the js script is at the bottom of each page.

Should I provide further info?

I’m not sure but it seems a js problem, and not a php one: I’m wrong?

And what should I do?

Thank you!