Script no more working

I have a js code to include a div from one mywebsite (A) to another one (B).
In (A) php code I set a variable $baseurl=“$thatwebsite/path-in-that-website/”, in this way I have the same code for local and remote (too long to explain here, unless you ask). And in a php page of (A) I have a div (with id="someid) that contains books of a given writer, linked using as base the above variable ($baseurl) + what is specific of that link.
In the footer of (B) I call a js in this structure:
Today I have rewritten the php code to automatize files listed and linked, and that code works only in (A), non more in (B). because in (B) the variable $thatwebsite is not recognized, and the path is wholly related to (B).
The variable $thatwebsite is defined in the php pages of (B) (in the head of each page), the js script is at the bottom of each page.
Should I provide further info?
I’m not sure but it seems a js problem, and not a php one: I’m wrong?
And what should I do?
Thank you!
Aside from the bizarre quotes in this line below (I’d remove the quotes around $thatwebsite), I don’t see the issue. What happens if you echo out $thatwebsite from php, just above this line but within the html? Does it look good there?
Indeed, probably the problem is php, and not js. Should I change something in the collocation of this thread?
The php code is:
<?php
// Files to exclude
$excludedFiles = ['somefile'];
function listFilesAndFolders($dir, $excludedFiles, $level = 3) {//level = 3 dice che si parte da h3, se fosse 2 partirebbe da h2
// Open the directory
if ($handle = opendir($dir)) {
// Loop through the directory
while (false !== ($entry = readdir($handle))) {
// Skip the current and parent directory entries
if ($entry != "." && $entry != "..") {
$fullPath = "$dir/$entry";
// Check if it's a directory
if (is_dir($fullPath)) {
// Display the directory name as a heading
echo "<h$level><a href=\"$fullPath\">$entry</a></h$level><ul>";
// Recursively list files in the subdirectory, increasing heading level
listFilesAndFolders($fullPath, $excludedFiles, $level + 1);
} else {
// Check if the file should be excluded
if (!in_array($entry, $excludedFiles)) {
$entry2 = str_replace('-', ' ', $entry);
$entry2 = pathinfo($entry2, PATHINFO_FILENAME);
// It's a file, display the file name as a link
echo "<li><a href=\"$fullPath\">$entry2</a></li>\n";
}
}
}
}
echo "</ul>";
closedir($handle);
}
}
// Call the function to start listing from the specified path
listFilesAndFolders($path, $excludedFiles);
?>
The above script has this strange (in my opinion, sorry, if I’m wrong) behavior:
while this below provide the right path: echo $mypath;
this other, instead, doesn’t work (no output at all): $path = "$mypath/dir1/dir2/dir3/";
But this works (the php page is in the folder dir2):
$path = "./dir3/";
I guess that the problem is opendir. I need that its value is not the current dir, but one set by a variable.
The strange is that php says: Failed to open directory: https://localhost/[my-right-path]
even if that path is existing …
EDIT
Doing this test:
<?php
$testDir = 'https://localhost/my-absolute-path/'; // Use your directory path here
if (is_dir($testDir)) {
if ($handle = opendir($testDir)) {
echo "Successfully opened directory: $testDir";
closedir($handle);
} else {
echo "Failed to open directory: $testDir";
}
} else {
echo "The path does not exist or is not a directory: $testDir";
}
?>
There may be more than one problem here. Given the definition of opendir(), you can’t put a URL in as the first parameter. It’s expecting a directory string, ie no https:// domain/ stuff. Same with is_dir().