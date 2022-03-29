How to include html variable to js with PHP

Hi,
I have a code this code is repeated by row with different values per every row, and want to disable the add “plus” button if click on submit button.
I made it by i have to add the row id per each line manually in javascript, I am trying to find a way to make automatically.
my code:
else
{
?>
<h3 align="center"><?php echo $order_receiver_name; ?> - Cost </h3>
<br />
<div align="right">
<a href="cost.php?add=1" class="btn btn-info btn-xs">Create</a>
</div>e
<br />
<table id="data-table" class="table table-bordered table-striped">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Cost No.</th>
<th>Cost Date</th>
<th>Project Name</th>
<th>Project No.</th>
<th>The Secotor</th>
<th>Client Name</th>
<th>Client Mobile</th>
<th>Total Cost</th>
<th>PDF</th>
<th>Edit</th>
<th>Delete</th>
<th>Quotation</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<?php
if($total_rows > 0)
{
foreach($all_result as $row)
{
echo "<tr>";
echo " <td>".$row["order_no"]."</td>";
echo " <td>".$row["order_datetime"]."</td>";
echo "<td>".$row["project_name"]."</td>";
echo "<td>" .$row["project_no"]. "</td>";
echo "<td>".$row["the_sector"]."</td>";
echo "<td>".$row["order_receiver_name"]."</td>";
echo "<td>".$row["order_receiver_mobile"]."</td>";
echo "<td>".$row["order_total_after_tax"]."</td>";
echo "<td>";
echo '<a href="print_invoice2.php?pdf=1&id='.$row["order_id"].'" target="_blank">PDF</a>';
echo "</td>";
echo "<td>";
echo '<a href="cost.php?update=1&id='.$row["order_id"].'"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-edit"></span></a>';
echo "</td>";
echo "<td>";
echo '<a href="#" id="'.$row["order_id"].'" class="delete"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove"></span></a>';
echo "</td>";
echo "<td >";
echo '<form onsubmit="onSubmit()" id="frm" method="post" action="cost.php?updateQuot=1&id='.$row["order_id"].'" >';
echo '<input type="submit" value="+" id="submitt" style="margin-left: 50px;" class="btn_submit'.$row["order_id"].' glyphicon glyphicon-plus"
>
';
echo "</form>";
echo " </td>";
echo "</tr>";
}
}
?>
</table>
<script>
<?php
echo "var jsvar ='$abc';";
?>
console.log(jsvar);
function onSubmit() {
$('.btn_submit'+jsvar).attr('disabled', true);
}
</script>
<?php
}
?>
I want a way to when click on input submit to make the JS take this value
btn_submit'.$row["order_id"].