How to include html variable to js with PHP

Hi,

I have a code this code is repeated by row with different values per every row, and want to disable the add “plus” button if click on submit button.

I made it by i have to add the row id per each line manually in javascript, I am trying to find a way to make automatically.

my code:

else { ?> <h3 align="center"><?php echo $order_receiver_name; ?> - Cost </h3> <br /> <div align="right"> <a href="cost.php?add=1" class="btn btn-info btn-xs">Create</a> </div>e <br /> <table id="data-table" class="table table-bordered table-striped"> <thead> <tr> <th>Cost No.</th> <th>Cost Date</th> <th>Project Name</th> <th>Project No.</th> <th>The Secotor</th> <th>Client Name</th> <th>Client Mobile</th> <th>Total Cost</th> <th>PDF</th> <th>Edit</th> <th>Delete</th> <th>Quotation</th> </tr> </thead> <?php if($total_rows > 0) { foreach($all_result as $row) { echo "<tr>"; echo " <td>".$row["order_no"]."</td>"; echo " <td>".$row["order_datetime"]."</td>"; echo "<td>".$row["project_name"]."</td>"; echo "<td>" .$row["project_no"]. "</td>"; echo "<td>".$row["the_sector"]."</td>"; echo "<td>".$row["order_receiver_name"]."</td>"; echo "<td>".$row["order_receiver_mobile"]."</td>"; echo "<td>".$row["order_total_after_tax"]."</td>"; echo "<td>"; echo '<a href="print_invoice2.php?pdf=1&id='.$row["order_id"].'" target="_blank">PDF</a>'; echo "</td>"; echo "<td>"; echo '<a href="cost.php?update=1&id='.$row["order_id"].'"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-edit"></span></a>'; echo "</td>"; echo "<td>"; echo '<a href="#" id="'.$row["order_id"].'" class="delete"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove"></span></a>'; echo "</td>"; echo "<td >"; echo '<form onsubmit="onSubmit()" id="frm" method="post" action="cost.php?updateQuot=1&id='.$row["order_id"].'" >'; echo '<input type="submit" value="+" id="submitt" style="margin-left: 50px;" class="btn_submit'.$row["order_id"].' glyphicon glyphicon-plus" > '; echo "</form>"; echo " </td>"; echo "</tr>"; } } ?> </table> <script> <?php echo "var jsvar ='$abc';"; ?> console.log(jsvar); function onSubmit() { $('.btn_submit'+jsvar).attr('disabled', true); } </script> <?php } ?>