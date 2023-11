Unix Linux Community – 1 Nov 23 Same exact step of a Finite State Machine are getting skipped in some(not... Applications Programming These are the stages in the application. validateA which takes A and validates it validateOTP, which takes otpcode and validates it. validateB, which takes B and validates it. validateA, which takes A.value (that requires a call to a remote... Reading time: 1 mins 🕑 Likes: 3 ❤

crossposting this here because I thought this is more related to software development (please tell if that’s allowed or not). I will tell that I crossposted there as well asap.

I wonder what could be the reasons? I don’t need a sharp answer. I just need possibilities.