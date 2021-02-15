Run a selenium script from within wordpress

Hi!

I want to run a selenium script from within the wordpress environment. How can I format the script so I can trigger it simply by linking to the scripts URL?

Here is the example of how I can pre-format the selenium script:

import { browser, by, element, Key, logging, ExpectedConditions as EC } from 'protractor'; describe('Second', () => { beforeAll(async () => { }); beforeEach(async () => { }); it('should do something', async () => { await browser.get('https://spehzies.de/wp-admin/edit.php?post_type=page'); await element(by.xpath("//li[@id='toplevel_page_migrateguru']/a/div[3]")).click(); await element(by.id("email")).click(); await element(by.id("email")).sendKeys('s.koeth@haywood.de'); await element(by.xpath("//div[@id='wpbody-content']/div[4]/div[2]")).click(); await element(by.name("consent")).click(); await element(by.id("migratesubmit")).click(); await element(by.xpath("//div[@id='app']/span/div/div/div[2]/form/div/div/div/div[14]/span[2]")).click(); }); afterEach(async () => { // Assert that there are no errors emitted from the browser const logs = await browser.manage().logs().get(logging.Type.BROWSER); expect(logs).not.toContain(jasmine.objectContaining({ level: logging.Level.SEVERE, } as logging.Entry)); }); });

Additionaly to that I could also format it with these options:

So to make the objective more clear: I do not want to do testings by using any of those testing platforms. I simply want to run the script once the URL is called, without having to have any kind of platform accounts.

Can anyone give me a hint on what to try out?

Thanks!

Sascha