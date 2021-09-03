Execute p5.js within single webpage

Hi,
I tried to execute p5.js code using a single webpage but does not work. why?
below is the code:
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<style>
body {
padding: 30px;
text-align:center;
margin: 0; }
canvas {
outline: black 3px solid;
border-radius: 12px;
}
</style>
<!--<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/p5.js/1.1.9/p5.js"></script>-->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/p5@1.4.0/lib/p5.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
function setup() {
createCanvas(480, 120);
}
function draw() {
if (mouseIsPressed) {
fill(0);
} else {
fill(255);
}
ellipse(mouseX, mouseY, 80, 80);
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
I tried
<body onload="script()">, <body onload="setup()"> can call to function using button but did not work. Can anybody help?
thank you