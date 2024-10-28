Rotating an image and reading full text

I have a page at http://dot.kr/QnA/241029imageRotate/
The code below is for displaying the 1st image.
1st image<br>
<img src="myImage.jpg" style="width:300px"><br>
The code above displays well as it is.
However I face a problem in the 1st image.
Since the original image is rotated by 90degree, It is difficult to read the text.
So I made the code below.
2nd image<br>
<img src="myImage.jpg" style="transform:rotate(-90deg);width:300px"><br>
Now I can read it more easily with the 2nd image.
However I met another problem.
There are some numbers “20241002” at top right.
It means 02, October, 2024.
As I rotate the image to left by 90degree. “202410” is desappeared.
So I can’t read the year and month.
the cod below is one of my trials for reading easily and full text.
3rd image<br>
<img src="myImage.jpg" style="transform:rotate(-90deg); width:300px;height:auto;"><br>
I failed in reading the full text.
How can I reading the full text of the image?