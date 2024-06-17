RIP Jason Knight A.K.A DeathShadow

From Jason’s friend Auctavia. Dear family and friends of Jason Knight. I regret to inform you that Jason passed away in his sleep on Thursday May 23rd. Most likely due to any one of his many health issues. I found him in his bed on Saturday the 25th. His friend Kate and I are devastated over this loss. Jason meant so much to us both. I’m honored to have been friends with him since we were little. Jason was so incredibly intelligent, funny, a caring person and one of the best friend one could have ever asked for.