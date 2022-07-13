Rewrite.config how many rules are ok?

Server Config
#1

Hi,
This might be a dumb question as i don’t know much about IIS servers but I’ve taken over our company website and I was having a look through the various files on the hosting and looked at rewrite.config. Hopefully I am correct in thinking it does similar to .htaccess (I’m used to linux/apache hosting) and contains various redirects etc and that it is called everytime a page is requested.

I’ve noticed in this case there are a whole lot of redirects in there (~2000) but I don’t know enough about IIS to know if this is an issue. I would never put this many redirects into .htaccess, not even 10% of that number as my understanding is the more you put in the more the server has to do before loading the page.

Am I correct in thinking this is a ridiculous amount of redirect rules? or doesn’t it matter for IIS

thanks

#2

Yes, and Yes.

Yes, it’s a ridiculously large amount of rules but also Yes, it doesn’t really matter for IIS. IIS is only limited by file size (250KB) but even that can be tweaked in the registry.

But I would venture to guess there are some outdated entries in there, or even ones that can be tweaked to be more generic and combined with others. Some sanity checks should probably be made on the file.