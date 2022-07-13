Rewrite.config how many rules are ok?

Hi,

This might be a dumb question as i don’t know much about IIS servers but I’ve taken over our company website and I was having a look through the various files on the hosting and looked at rewrite.config. Hopefully I am correct in thinking it does similar to .htaccess (I’m used to linux/apache hosting) and contains various redirects etc and that it is called everytime a page is requested.

I’ve noticed in this case there are a whole lot of redirects in there (~2000) but I don’t know enough about IIS to know if this is an issue. I would never put this many redirects into .htaccess, not even 10% of that number as my understanding is the more you put in the more the server has to do before loading the page.

Am I correct in thinking this is a ridiculous amount of redirect rules? or doesn’t it matter for IIS

thanks