Retrieving information from object

Depending on which element a user clicks I want to display a modal containing specific information. I figured out, that I need to put my additional information in an Obejct (and not into HTML).
Like this:
const myObjects = [
{ firstName: "Blauzahn", Lives: "800 - 860" },
{ firstName: "Ragnar Lothbrock", Lives: "780 - 860" }
];
I read, that I need to convert this into an array.
const entries = Object.entries(myObjects);
And than I need to loop through the array. I want to find the specific information stored into the myObjects Object - which should match the clicked element.
(
chosenObject is the click target)
for (i = 0; i < entries.length; i++) {
chosenObject === entries[i][1].firstName
? console.log(entries[i][1].Lives)
: false;
}
Why do I need the second index ([1]) after [i]? Without it, the code does not work. Is there a cleaner way to do it?
The next step would be to get the information into my modal. Am I on the right track with template literal strings? Like:
let lifetime = entries[i][1].Lives;
Do sth. with
${lifetime}like appending it into an DOM element.
Cheers, S