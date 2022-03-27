Getting specific value from key. Array Object

I have an object:

const car = [{ year: "2000", model: "500", color: "white" }, { year: "2020", model: "500", color: "white" }];

When I add the brackets around the object I can not seem to grab the year. If I remove the brackets I can access the year value by writing:

var a = car.year; console.log(a); // 2000, 2020

I think this is a syntax issue on my part but haven’t been able to figure out how to get the value only for each object.

Is there a way that for each loop you can store the year for each object in the array in a variable? Again, this works if I only have one object. But if I add multiple objects to the car variable and add brackets, I can no longer access the value by using