This seems to work :

let details = [[1,2],[3,4,5],[6,8,9]]; resolve(details);

But this doesn’t :

let details = { name:'John' , age:'40' }; resolve(details);

I’m doing return await new Promise((resolve, reject) in an async function.

The only I got it to work was by doing :

resolve(JSON.stringify(details, null, 2));

Am I missing something here ?