Replacing the hamburger icon with a simple button

Hello,

I posted on this forum in the past about a hamburger icon, but I can’t find the thread anymore. User PaulOB was kind enough to help me with a CodePen example. Here’s his example:

Over the past few days, I came across an article about not using a hamburger icon, and to be honest, I really liked the idea. For me, it would feel more logical to see the word "Menu’ spelled out, accompanied by a down-pointing or up-pointing arrow.

smart-interface-design-patterns.com We Don’t Need Hamburger Icons — Smart Interface Design Patterns Do we really need a hamburger icon? Probably not. A simple “Menu” button never fails. It has an information scent. It’s universally understood.

The website that uses this is https://www.gov.uk

Here’s my CodePen that implements this idea. I’d be grateful if you could take a look and share any feedback, especially if you think this approach has any downsides.:

Thank you.