Replacement problem

Is there any way or program to solve this kind of replacement. I have the text file which contains:

<strong>Car</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=&"></a> <strong>House</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=&"></a> <strong>Lady</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=&"></a>

After replacement text should look like this:

<strong>Car</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=Car&"></a> <strong>House</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=House&"></a> <strong>Lady</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=Lady&"></a>

Is it possible to make all replacements AT ONCE? And how?

I know I have to use FOR/NEXT or DO WHILE/ENDDO loop but I don’t know how.

I use Notepad++, but I can use any other program if I can solve this problem.

Thanks if you can help.