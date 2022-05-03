Replacement problem

I didn’t find a suitable category for this post.
Is there any way or program to solve this kind of replacement. I have the text file which contains:
<strong>Car</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=&"></a>
<strong>House</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=&"></a>
<strong>Lady</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=&"></a>
After replacement text should look like this:
<strong>Car</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=Car&"></a>
<strong>House</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=House&"></a>
<strong>Lady</strong><br><a href="https://www.google.fi/search?q=Lady&"></a>
Is it possible to make all replacements AT ONCE? And how?
I know I have to use FOR/NEXT or DO WHILE/ENDDO loop but I don’t know how.
I use Notepad++, but I can use any other program if I can solve this problem.
Thanks if you can help.