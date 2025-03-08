Count actual replacements

Overview

I’ve created a basic text editor with a “Replace all” feature. However, I’m facing an issue where the output indicates replacements were made even when the text remains unchanged. Here’s a simplified version of my code:

const textarea = document.getElementById('textarea'); const searchInput = document.getElementById('search'); const replaceInput = document.getElementById('replace'); const output = document.getElementById('output'); const replaceButton = document.getElementById('replaceAll'); replaceButton.addEventListener('click', () => { const searchValue = searchInput.value; const replaceValue = replaceInput.value; if (!searchValue) { output.textContent = 'No search term'; return; } const regex = new RegExp(searchValue, 'g'); const matches = textarea.value.match(regex); if (matches) { const count = matches.length; textarea.value = textarea.value.replace(regex, replaceValue); output.textContent = `${count} replacement${count === 1 ? '' : 's'}`; } else { output.textContent = 'No matches'; } });

textarea { width: 100%; height: 100px; } #output { color: #666; }

<textarea id="textarea">apple orange apple orange</textarea> <input type="text" id="search" placeholder="Search"> <input type="text" id="replace" placeholder="Replace"> <button id="replaceAll">Replace all</button> <div id="output"></div>

Edge cases

Non-regex search

Text : apple orange apple orange

: apple orange apple orange Search : apple

: apple Replacement : apple

: apple Expected output : “No replacement”

: “No replacement” Current output: “2 replacements”

Regex search

Text : 9/1/2021, 3/1/2022

: 9/1/2021, 3/1/2022 Search : (\d*)/\d*/(\d{4})

: (\d*)/\d*/(\d{4}) Replacement : $1/1/$2

: $1/1/$2 Expected output : “No replacement”

: “No replacement” Current output: “2 replacements”

Question

How can I modify the code to correctly handle these edge cases and display “No replacement” when the text remains unchanged after the replacement operation?