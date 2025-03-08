Count actual replacements

JavaScript
1

Overview

I’ve created a basic text editor with a “Replace all” feature. However, I’m facing an issue where the output indicates replacements were made even when the text remains unchanged. Here’s a simplified version of my code:

const textarea = document.getElementById('textarea');
const searchInput = document.getElementById('search');
const replaceInput = document.getElementById('replace');
const output = document.getElementById('output');
const replaceButton = document.getElementById('replaceAll');

replaceButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
  const searchValue = searchInput.value;
  const replaceValue = replaceInput.value;

  if (!searchValue) {
    output.textContent = 'No search term';
    return;
  }

  const regex = new RegExp(searchValue, 'g');
  const matches = textarea.value.match(regex);

  if (matches) {
    const count = matches.length;
    textarea.value = textarea.value.replace(regex, replaceValue);
    output.textContent = `${count} replacement${count === 1 ? '' : 's'}`;
  } else {
    output.textContent = 'No matches';
  }
});

textarea {
  width: 100%;
  height: 100px;
}

#output {
  color: #666;
}

<textarea id="textarea">apple orange apple orange</textarea>
<input type="text" id="search" placeholder="Search">
<input type="text" id="replace" placeholder="Replace">
<button id="replaceAll">Replace all</button>
<div id="output"></div>

Edge cases

Non-regex search

  • Text: apple orange apple orange
  • Search: apple
  • Replacement: apple
  • Expected output: “No replacement”
  • Current output: “2 replacements”

Regex search

  • Text: 9/1/2021, 3/1/2022
  • Search: (\d*)/\d*/(\d{4})
  • Replacement: $1/1/$2
  • Expected output: “No replacement”
  • Current output: “2 replacements”

Question

How can I modify the code to correctly handle these edge cases and display “No replacement” when the text remains unchanged after the replacement operation?