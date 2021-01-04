Remove duplication to improve code

Using the login and change-password as an example, when duplication is removed from both of them by moving code to a separate set of code such as the validate code, detailed tests are still required for validate, but don’t need to be as detailed for the login and change-password code.
Today we will be:
- adding inputStatus tests
- removing duplication from other tests
Investigating the other tests
Before that though, the existing tests in login-input-email.test.js and other tests, were put in place before the details were all contained within the inputStatus set of code. As the login-input-email.js code is no longer responsible for those details, we need to provide tests for the inputStatus code and remove them where they’re no longer needed from the login input tests.
Adding inputStatus tests
The inputStatus code needs its own set of tests so that the things that it does can be neatly controlled from the one area. That area is the inputStatus.test.js set of tests.
inputStatus.test.js
describe("input status", function () {
inputGroup = $(".form-group").has(".error").get(0);
$error = $(inputGroup).find(".error");
$feedback = $(inputGroup).find(".feedback");
$required = $(inputGroup).find(".starrq");
it("setNone removes ok", function () {
$error.addClass("ok");
inputStatus.setNone($error);
expect($error.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("setNone removes warning", function () {
$error.addClass("warning");
inputStatus.setNone($error);
expect($error.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("setOk", function () {
$error.removeClass("ok");
inputStatus.setOk($error);
expect($error.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("setWarning", function () {
$error.removeClass("warning");
inputStatus.setWarning($error);
expect($error.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("errorOk shows message", function () {
$error.html("");
inputStatus.errorOk(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($error.html()).to.equal("Test message");
});
it("errorOk sets color", function () {
const cssGreen = "rgb(0, 128, 0)";
$error.css("color", "red");
inputStatus.errorOk(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($error.css("color")).to.equal(cssGreen);
});
it("errorOk sets ok", function () {
$error.removeClass("ok");
inputStatus.errorOk(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($error.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("errorWarning shows message", function () {
$error.html("");
inputStatus.errorWarning(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($error.html()).to.equal("Test message");
});
it("errorWarning sets color", function () {
const cssRed = "rgb(255, 0, 0)";
$error.css("color", "green");
inputStatus.errorWarning(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($error.css("color")).to.equal(cssRed);
});
it("errorWarning sets warning", function () {
$error.removeClass("warning");
inputStatus.errorWarning(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($error.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
describe("feedback", function () {
it("feedbackNone removes glyphicon", function () {
$feedback.addClass("glyphicon");
inputStatus.feedbackNone(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("feedbackNone removes glyphicon-remove", function () {
$feedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
inputStatus.feedbackNone(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("feedbackNone removes glyphicon-ok", function () {
$feedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
inputStatus.feedbackNone(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("feedbackNone removes ok", function () {
$feedback.addClass("ok");
inputStatus.feedbackNone(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("feedbackNone removes warning", function () {
$feedback.addClass("warning");
inputStatus.feedbackNone(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("feedbackOk adds glyphicon", function () {
$feedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
inputStatus.feedbackOk(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("feedbackOk removes glyphicon-remove", function () {
$feedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
inputStatus.feedbackOk(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("feedbackOk adds glyphicon-ok", function () {
$feedback.removeClass("glyphicon-ok");
inputStatus.feedbackOk(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("feedbackOk adds ok", function () {
$feedback.removeClass("ok");
inputStatus.feedbackOk(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("feedbackOk removes warning", function () {
$feedback.addClass("warning");
inputStatus.feedbackOk(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("feedbackWarning adds glyphicon", function () {
$feedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("feedbackWarning adds glyphicon-remove", function () {
$feedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("feedbackWarning removes glyphicon-ok", function () {
$feedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("feedbackWarning removes ok", function () {
$feedback.addClass("ok");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("feedbackWarning adds warning", function () {
$feedback.removeClass("warning");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning(inputGroup);
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("required", function () {
it("requiredOk", function () {
$required.removeClass("ok");
inputStatus.requiredOk(inputGroup);
expect($required.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("requiredWarning", function () {
$required.removeClass("warning");
inputStatus.requiredWarning(inputGroup);
expect($required.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
it("ok shows message", function () {
$error.html();
inputStatus.ok(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($error.html()).to.equal("Test message");
});
it("ok sets feedback", function () {
$feedback.removeClass("ok");
inputStatus.ok(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("ok sets required", function () {
$required.removeClass("ok");
inputStatus.ok(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($required.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("warning shows message", function () {
$error.html();
inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($error.html()).to.equal("Test message");
});
it("warning sets feedback", function () {
$feedback.removeClass("warning");
inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("warning sets required", function () {
$required.removeClass("warning");
inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, "Test message");
expect($required.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
describe("resetForm", function () {
$form = $("form").eq(1);
$formGroups = $form.find(".form-group").has(".input-check");
$group1 = $formGroups.eq(0);
$group2 = $formGroups.eq(1);
$name1 = $group1.find(".input-check").attr("name");
$name2 = $group2.find(".input-check").attr("name");
$error1 = $group1.find(".error");
$error2 = $group2.find(".error");
$feedback1 = $group1.find(".feedback");
$feedback2 = $group2.find(".feedback");
it("resets one message", function () {
$error1.find(".error").html("");
inputStatus.resetForm($form);
expect($error1.html()).to.equal("Your " + $name1);
});
it("resets another message", function () {
$error2.find(".error").html("");
inputStatus.resetForm($form);
expect($error2.html()).to.equal("Your " + $name2);
});
it("resets one feedback", function () {
$feedback1.addClass("warning");
inputStatus.resetForm($form);
expect($feedback1.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("resets another feedback", function () {
$feedback2.addClass("warning");
inputStatus.resetForm($form);
expect($feedback2.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
});
});
Now that the inputStatus tests are in their proper place, we can remove almost all of the other error and feedback and required tests from the other code.
Removing unneeded tests
Many of the inputStatus tests remove the need for so much detail in the other tests. Because inputStatus is being used in the code to update the fields, we only need to check that one suitable change is being made, not all of them. Because the error text is the most varied, that is about all that we need to test. The other tests can be removed.
I’ll work through each of the test files alphabetically to help me avoid missing anything, examining each section as we go.
Remove unneeded tests from change-password tests
In the changepassword-input-email.test.js file we can remove all of the tests that check the class names for error, and feedback, as those are already all tested already in the inputStatus code.
describe("email is fake", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("aaabbb@example.com");
})
it("shows a message", function () {
$emailError.html("");
passwordInputHandler();
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("E-mail is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
});
// it("adds warning to error", function () {
//...
// });
// it("removes ok from error", function () {
//...
// });
// it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
//...
// });
// it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
//...
// });
// it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
//...
// });
// it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
//...
// });
// it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
//...
// });
});
We can do the same with all other changepassword-input-email tests too.
After doing that, can we confirm that the limited number of tests still catch all possible problems? We sure can.
All of the code relating to the change-password input is as follows:
function passwordInputHandler() {
validate.check(this, retypeValidator);
}
//...
$("#changepw .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", validate.check);
Changing any of those lines causes the tests to suitably fail, so all is good.
Remove other unneeded tests
We can now work through the other test files doing similar removal of unneeded tests that inputStatus already tests.
[Lots of test files have things deleted from them here]
It’s tempting to feel bad about all of this removal, but they’ve done their job. They ensured that the duplication removal didn’t result in any change to the behaviour of the code, and aren’t needed anymore as what they test is a duplicate of what is alrady tested in the inputStatus code.
Another benefit is that we go from nearly 500 tests taking several seconds to test, down to nearly 100 tests that run in about a second. That’s much better.
Summary
Today we added inputStatus tests, and removed unneeded tests from other tests that already duplicate the inputStatus tests.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.23 in releases
Next time we can carry on using jsInspect to find duplication for us to remove.